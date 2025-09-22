Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge launched at 39.99 lakh. Everything you should know

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 02:27 pm IST

Skoda Auto India has launched the Kodiaq Lounge variant at ₹39.99 lakh, positioned below the Sportline and Selection L&K.

Skoda Auto India has silently launched a new entry-level variant of the Kodiaq in the Indian market. It is called Lounge, and it sits below the Sportline and Selection L&K variants. Skoda Kodiaq Lounge is priced at 39.99 lakh. When compared, the Sportline costs 43.76 lakh and the Selection L&K will set you back by 45.96 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge gets subtle cosmetic differences when compared to other variants.
Here is everything you should know about the new variant

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Colours

Skoda is offering the Lounge variant in just three colours - Moon White, Magic Black and Graphite Grey.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Engine

There is no change to the engine. The Lounge variant also comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 200 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. It comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox along with a 4x4 drivetrain. There are driving modes on offer - Eco, Normal, Sport, Offroad and Snow. There is also a customizable Individual driving mode on offer.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Interior

The interior of the Kodiaq Lounge variant is finished in Grey Suedia with fabric trim. It will be offered only as a 5-seater, which means that the boot space is now rated for 786 litres. The steering wheel is a two-spoke unit instead of a three-spoke one.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Features

Because the Lounge is the base trim of the Kodiaq, it misses out on a few features. The infotainment system is now a smaller 10.4-inch unit, but it still gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, Skoda continues to offer a digital driver's display. There is no 360-degree parking camera and gesture control for the electric tailgate. But you continue to get a sliding panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, rear parking camera and cruise control. The infotainment system is connected to a 100 W 9 speaker system instead of 750 W 13 speakers with a subwoofer.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Exterior

In terms of exterior, a few of the elements are finished in dark chrome. There are 18-inch Mazeno alloy wheels. Apart from this, there is a rear spoiler, gloss black for the window frames and roof rails.

