Skoda Kushaq Signature vs Kylaq Prestige: Which Czech SUV offers better value?

The market's favorite is SUV. In fact, India continues to rank among the top countries in the world for SUV sales. Both the compact SUV and the subcompact SUV are among the most popular SUV types across the nation, with nearly ten models available in each of the categories. Nearly every carmaker in the nation offers a product in the subcompact SUV and compact SUV segments, with prices that overlap. Skoda's Kylaq and Kushaq both follow this pattern. While the Kushaq is longer than 4 metres in length, the Kylaq is just under the 4 metres mark

The Skoda Kylaq is the most recent model from the Czech manufacturer in the country, while the Skoda Kushaq was introduced in 2021. The former is a sub-compact SUV, whilst the latter is a compact SUV. Both SUVs use the same MQB-A0-IN platform and are a part of the company's India 2.0 initiative. However, the Kylaq is under 4 meters long, and the Kushaq is over 4 meters. Here is a brief comparison of the features, costs, and specifications of the Kushaq and Kylaq to assist you in selecting a Skoda SUV if you have a budget of approximately ₹15 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Price

You may purchase the top-end Skoda Kylaq Prestige for about ₹15 lakh. Ex-showroom prices for the manual transmission Prestige model start at ₹13.35 lakh and go up to ₹14.40 lakh. You will have to make up with the Signature variant, which is the second-to-base variant, if you are eyeing the Kushaq. The Kushaq Signature variant's manual gearbox option costs ₹14.88 lakh, while the automatic transmission option costs ₹15.98 lakh. Prices are all ex-showroom.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq Prestige has all the amenities that the Kylaq lineup has to offer. The top-of-the-line Prestige model has larger 17-inch alloy wheels and several other high-end features. A digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), a rear wiper, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and power-adjustable front seats are some of these features.

On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq Signature has a shark fin antenna and 16-inch Grus alloy wheels. Ambient lighting, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, and a rear center armrest for convenience are all features found inside the cabin. Dual-tone cloth covers are included with the seats, and a 10-inch infotainment screen allows Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to work wirelessly. Cruise control, front and rear USB-C connections, a cooled glove box, and a rear parcel tray for storage are some other inside features. The Kushaq has a back camera to help with parking and reversing, which adds to safety.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Specs

Regarding engine options, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine powers the Skoda Kylaq Prestige and the Skoda Kushaq Signature. Either an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission is mated to the engine. The maximum torque of the 1.0-liter gasoline engine is 178 Nm, and its peak output is 114 horsepower.