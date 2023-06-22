Stream City, electric three-wheeler for passengers, launched at 1.85 lakh

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a Delhi-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has launched Stream City, a three-wheeler to carry passengers. The vehicle is available in two variants: the base ATR model, and the ‘8.5’ variant.

The electric 3-wheeler was launched by Uday Narang (Omega Seiki Mobility/Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While we started with cargo vehicles, this launch is in line with our strategy of providing a complete 3W (three-wheeler) solution covering both cargo as well as passenger segments,” a company statement said, quoting Uday Narang, its Founder-Chairman.

Stream City: Prices

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the ATR model carries a price tag of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the 8.5 variant costs ₹3.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can accommodate three passengers (plus the driver).

Stream City: Battery

ATR is equipped with a removable 6.3 kWh battery pack (range of 80 kms) while that for 8.5 is a fixed 8.5 kWh one (range of 117 kms). Both packs, however, churn out the same maximum power output: 12.7 hp power and 430 Nm torque.

Stream City: Where to buy

The manufacturer has a network of 175 dealers across the country; a partnership with Sun Mobility provides battery swapping facilities to the former's customers. Also, to cater to the customers' financial needs, the EV maker has partnered with a number of banks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail