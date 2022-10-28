Tamil Nadu revises traffic guidelines to keep streets safe. Check details

The Tamil Nadu government has made some changes in the traffic guidelines which will be effective in the state from Friday. The changes have been brought to prevent road accidents and keep the streets of Tamil Nadu safe. According to a report by Livehindustan, revised traffic guidelines also bring relief for people who travel by taxis or auto rickshaws.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers will be fined between ₹50 and ₹500 if they refuse to take passengers.

2. People found driving without a driver's license will have to pay a fine of ₹5,000.

3. Jumping traffic signals will attract a fine of ₹1,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 for the second time.

4. A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on two-wheeler riders who are found using their phones, tablets or music player while driving. Repeating this offence would attract a fine of ₹10,000, the Livehindustan report added.

5. People not giving space for ambulances, fire trucks and other government emergency vehicles to move will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000.

6. Rash driving will attract a fine of ₹1,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 for the second time.

7. Two-wheeler riders found driving without a helmet will now have to pay a fine of ₹500, compared to the earlier penalty of ₹100.

8. People having cars and motorcycles with modified silencers will be fined ₹1,000.

9. People caught drunk driving will be first produced before a court and then fined ₹10,000.

10. Overspeeding will attract a fine of ₹5,000 for the first time and ₹10,000 for the second time.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau, Tamil Nadu had the second-highest number of traffic accidents in 2021 at 16,685. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of traffic accident cases in the state went up from 46,443 to 57,090.

