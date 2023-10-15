Tata Harrier facelift SUV to be launched on this date. Check features, specs
The Tata Harrier face lift SUV is available in seven colours of Pebble Grey, Sunlit Yellow, Oberon Black, Lunar White, Seaweed Green, Ash Grey and Coral Red
Tata Motors' updated sports utility vehicle (SUV) Harriert is set to be launched on Tuesday i.e October 17. The new Tata Harrier SUV will have a completely refreshed exterior styling and some new colour options along with a fully revamped interior, HT Auto reported.This SUV has received BS6 phase-2 compliant diesel engines. The BS6 Phase 2 emmission norms came into effect in India on April 1 this year. As per the new norms, the vehicles are supposed to achieve emission targets in real-world conditions. All the vehicles must have compliant engines with lower NOx and harmful pollutants emissions.The updated Tata Harrier SUV has received design updates, including a split headlamp which is sleeker than before and a vertical bumper. The SUV has a radiator griller and the wider air intake on the bumper has become larger. The SUV also has a sleek LED daytime running lights along with sequential patterns in the LED turn indicators. The updated Harrier SUV has a floating roof pattern while it runs on the new design 18-inch alloy wheels. It has connected LED strips in the front and rear. The new Tata Harrier SUV has sleek LED daytime running lights while the taillights are connected by a sleek LED strip. The Tata Harrier face lift SUV is available in seven colour options of Pebble Grey, Sunlit Yellow, Oberon Black, Lunar White, Seaweed Green, Ash Grey and Coral Red. It has a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster. There is a 10-speaker JPL audio system, powered and ventilated driver and co-driver seats.
Safety features
The SUV has seven airbags which include a knee airbag along with other safety features like front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitor and three-point seatbelts. It has other features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with change assist, traffic sign recognition and autonomous emergency braking system.
Engine features
The new Tata Harrier is a diesel-only SUV and is powered by a 2.0 litre motor. The engine has been upgraded to make it BS6 Phase 2 compliant. It generates 168 bhp peak power and 350Nm maximum torque.