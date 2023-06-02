Tata Motors' electric vehicle sales up 66% in May, sells nearly 6,000 units

Tata Motors has said its electric vehicle sales of domestic and international business in passenger vehicles segment went up 66 per cent to 5,805 units in May 2023, against 3,505 units in the year-ago period.

The Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors to offer company-fitted CNG, after Tigor and Tiago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tata Motors' total sales in May 2023 were 73,448 units, against 74,755 units in the year-ago month.

According to a company statement released on Thursday evening, the total sales of passenger vehicles went up 6 per cent to 45,984 units in the reviewed month, against 43,392 units a year ago. The company said it included the sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

According to the statement, the sales of heavy commercial vehicle trucks in May this year rose 11 per cent to 8,160 units, against 7,343 units in May 2022.

Sales of intermediate light medium commercial vehicles declined 38 per cent to 3,450 units, against 5,540 units in the year-ago period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said sales of passengers carriers surged 7 per cent to 3,874 units, against 3,682 units in May 2022. Domestic sales of commercial vehicle dropped 12 per cent to 27,570 per cent, against ₹31,414 units while international business sales of CV rose 1 per cent to 1,419 units, against 1,404 units in the year-ago period.

The shares of the company were trading 0.093 per cent or 50 paise down at ₹534.70 apiece during midday on Friday, according to BSE. In March, the company crossed the 5 million passenger vehicles production mark.

In April 2023, Tata Motors sold 6,516 electric vehicles in both domestic and international markets, which was up 179 per cent from 2,333 electric vehicles sold in April 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}