Tata Motors crosses 50 lakh passenger vehicle production milestone

Tata Motors on Friday said it has crossed 50 lakh cumulative passenger vehicle production milestone. The auto major achieved the 10 lakh production mark in 2004 and the 20 lakh milestone in 2010. It crossed 30 lakh units in 2015 and 40 lakh units in 2020.

"This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The company noted that it was able to stride ahead from 40 lakh cars to 50 lakh units within three years, despite Covid-19 and semiconductor shortage crisis which plagued the global automotive industry.

To celebrate the 5-million production milestone, Tata Motors will roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees across the country.

The company said it will have month-long celebrations across its manufacturing locations and regional offices.