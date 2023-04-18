Tata Motors launches Dark Edition of Nexon EV Max at 19.04 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Edition of its Nexon EV Max. The Dark Edition will be offered only in the XZ+ Lux trim, priced at ₹19.04 lakh (ex-showroom), and the cost will be ₹50,000 more if a buyer wants it with the 7.2 kW AC wall box charger.

Nexon EV Max Dark Edition: Features

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.

The biggest highlight of the model is a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and runs on a new EV theme. Other features being offered are a voice assistant, an air purifier with AQI display, wireless charger, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), electric sunroof, rear parking camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated seats, cruise control etc.

Nexon EV Max Dark Edition: Battery

Tata has not made any mechanical change, and Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack that has a claimed driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged with the following charger options: DC fast charger (fastest), 7.2 kW Home AC Fast wall box charger, 3.3 kW Home AC wall box charger, and 15A plug point (slowest).

Nexon EV Max Dark Edition: Design

In terms of design, meanwhile, the model gets a Midnight Black colour, with its alloy wheels finished in Charcoal Grey. The cabin's interior has been given a dark theme, while the upholstery is now finished in dark-theme leatherette. The seats come with blue stitching highlights, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel has been given blue stitches.

