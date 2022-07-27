Tata Motors loss widens to ₹4,951 crore in April-June
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹4,450 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹4,951 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹71,935 crore as against ₹66,406 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.
On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net loss of ₹181 crore, putting up a better performance from a net loss of ₹1,321 crore in the year-ago period.
Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹14,874 crore as against ₹6,577 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
