Tata Motors loss widens to 4,951 crore in April-June

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹4,951 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹4,450 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at ₹71,935 crore as against ₹66,406 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net loss of ₹181 crore, putting up a better performance from a net loss of ₹1,321 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹14,874 crore as against ₹6,577 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON