Tata Motors sales drop 9% in February, EV volumes decline by 23%

Tata Motors has announced its sales for February 2025, and the automaker’s cumulative sales (domestic + exports) stood at 46,811 units, a decline of 8.79 per cent when compared to 51,321 units sold in February 2024. Domestic sales were down by 9.43 per cent year-on-year to 46,435 units from 51,267 units sold during the same month last year. Tata's domestic passenger vehicle sales were down by 9.43 per cent year-on-year to 46,435 units from 51,267 units sold during the same month last year.

Double-digit drop in EV sales

Notably, Tata’s electric vehicle (EV) sales saw a double-digit dip of 22.82 per cent, with 5,343 units sold in February, against 6,923 units sold a year earlier. On a month-on-month basis, the automaker’s EV sales remained flat, with 5,240 units sold in January this year. Tata is one of the biggest players in the Indian EV segment and is currently facing lower demand in the space.

That said, Tata Motors witnessed a healthy uptick in exports, shipping 376 passenger vehicles in February 2024, a hike of 596 per cent year-on-year, as against 54 units sold in February 2023.

Tata’s total domestic sales (passenger + commercial) stood at 77,232 units, a decline of 9 per cent year-on-year, against 84,834 units sold during the same period last year. Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7 per cent to 32,533 units last month from 35,085 units in February last year. CV exports grew by 14 per cent from 1,518 units in February 2024 to 1,736 units in February 2025.

New launches planned to boost volumes in 2025

Tata is looking at an optimistic year with new model launches planned to offset the slowdown in passenger vehicle sales. The company showcased the production versions of the Sierra ICE and Harrier EV at the 2025 Auto Expo. Both models are likely to arrive later in the year and promise to help boost volumes in the ICE and EV segments, respectively.