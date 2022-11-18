Tata Motors sales in October 2022: Nexon best-performing car. Which are others?

With 45,220 units sold last month, Tata Motors registered a growth of 33.3% from October 2021, when it sold total 33,926 units, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan. Nexon, a subcompact crossover SUV, was the manufacturer's top-selling car, as 13,767 units were bought by customers in October, followed by Punch, at 10,892 units.

Tiago (7,187 units), Tigor (4,001), and Safari (1,751) were the company's other best-performing cars. However, Altroz (4,770) and Harrier (2,762) were the only two models to witness a drop in sales (5,128 and 3,097 units respectively) from October last year.

Meanwhile, as many as 8,453 units of Punch were sold in October 2021; the corresponding figures for other models are 1,377 (Tiago), 1,377 (Tigor), and 1,735 (Safari).

Tata Motors Nexon

In production since 2017, Nexon has a pair of engine options: a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit. While the former generates maximum power and peak torque of 120bhp and 170Nm respectively, the corresponding figures for the latter are 110bhp and 260Nm respectively. Also, both get a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox.

In the SUV, Tata Motors has given features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital LCD instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, power adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVMs), cornering fog lamp, electric sunroof etc.

