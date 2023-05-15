Tata Motors shares surge 4%, reach 52-week high after strong Q4 gains

Shares of Tata Motors jumped over 4 per cent in morning trade on Monday to hit its 52-week high level, after the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,408 crore in the March quarter.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.10 % to reach 52-week high of ₹ 537.15, It emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Honda launches EM1, its first electric scooter: All you need to know

The stock climbed 4.16 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹537.15 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.10 per cent to reach the 52-week high of ₹537.15.

It emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.

Fuelled by rising domestic demand, pricing actions and easing supply chain issues, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,408 crore in the March quarter and aims to improve the profit margins this fiscal despite headwinds.

Also Read: Tesla recalls over 10 lakh cars in China over braking defect

After driving into the profitability lane, the homegrown auto maker expects to continue new product launches, debottleneck capacities and push EV penetration further to deliver "market-beating growth in coming years".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22 fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Easing inflation, better mix, pricing actions and favourable operating leverage also resulted in strong improvements in margins and profits, the company stated.

Also Read: Hyundai unveils 2024 i20 in Europe. Check details

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,05,932 crore in the fourth quarter, as against ₹78,439 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of ₹2,696 crore for the period under review, as against ₹413 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON