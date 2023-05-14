Home / Car Bike / Hyundai unveils 2024 i20 in Europe. Check details

Hyundai unveils 2024 i20 in Europe. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 14, 2023 04:23 PM IST

The car will go on sale by the end of the year, according to reports.

Hyundai has unveiled the 2024 version of its i20 hatchback, doing so for the European market. According to reports, the 2024 i20 will go on sale by the end of the year.

Hyundai i20 2024 (Image courtesy: Hyundai)
2024 Hyundai i20: Updates

As per the reports, the 2024 i20 has been given a slightly redesigned front grille; the grille is now flanked by LED headlamps, which have integrated LED daytime running headlights. Further, Hyundai has reworked the bumper, and given it triangular vents on either side. The ‘Hyundai’ logo, on the other hand, has been shifted from the grille to the base of the bonnet.

2024 Hyundai i20: Engine

The car is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which may be offered in two states of tune: 99 bhp and 118 bhp. Also, customers will get a choice of 6-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

2024 Hyundai i20: Features

The features include a revised 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, seamless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, Bluelink telematics system (latest update) etc.

2024 Hyundai i20: Colours

The Korean auto giant is offering the model in these colour schemes: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl.

