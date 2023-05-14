Home / Car Bike / Honda launches EM1, its first electric scooter: All you need to know

Honda launches EM1, its first electric scooter: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 14, 2023 11:22 AM IST

EM1, which Honda says is an electric moped, was announced in September last year and revealed two months later.

Japanese automaker Honda has launched EM1, its first electric scooter. The model was announced in September last year and revealed two months later.

Honda's EM1 electric scooter
Honda's EM1 electric scooter

With EM1, Honda aims to attract youngsters, as well as customers who want to purchase an affordable e-scooter, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

Honda EM1: Battery

EM1, which Honda says is an electric moped (hence ‘EM’ in its name), comes with the in-house Lithium-Ion battery called the ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e.’ The 1.47 kWh battery, which weighs 10.3 kg, is charged using a 270 W AC charger, which takes up to 6 hours to fully charge the battery.

Honda EM1: Top speed and range

The manufacturer claims a top speed of 45 km/h, with a maximum range of 48 km.

Honda EM1: Features

It is equipped with features such as telescopic suspension, twin shock absorber, combi braking, front disc braking, rear disc braking, 12-inch front wheels, 10-inch rear wheels, and more.

Honda EM1: Colours

The manufacturer is offering the model in three colour schemes: black, silver, and white.

Honda EM1: Price

No pricing details are available for EM1, which Honda has launched for the European market, for now. In India, it may be launched later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
honda
honda
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out