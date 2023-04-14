Home / Car Bike / Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles in May

Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles in May

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Apr 14, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1 to partially offset increase in input costs.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, including cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz among others.(REUTERS)
The weighted average increase will be 0.6 per cent, depending on the variant and model, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike," it said.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, including cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz; and SUVs such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, with prices ranging from 5.54 lakh and 25 lakh.

Earlier in February this year, the company had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio of passenger vehicles at an average of 1.2 per cent.

tata motors news car news
