Tata Nano running on solar power! Here's all we need to know

Where people are now dreaming of buying an electric car, a person from Bengal is driving a car that runs on solar energy. He has modified his old Tata Nano car in such a way that you will be surprised to know about it, this car runs completely on roof top solar panel's energy and does not even have an engine, reports Live Hindustan.

Photo of Tata Nano converted into solar powered car is going viral.(Live Hindustan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manojit Mandal, a businessman, drives his solar-powered Tata Nano through the streets of Bankura. You can drive this solar vehicle 100 kilometres without using any petrol for about ₹30, he claimed. Because there is no engine, the car is completely silent. The Nano Solar Vehicle has a top speed of 80 kmph. Hindustan Times could not verify these claims independently.

ALSO READ: Tractor running entirely on Cow manure launched by Italy-based company

Saves fuel and money

Solar-powered automobiles are not a novel concept. Many car manufacturers around the world have attempted to build vehicles with solar panels, reducing the reliance on expensive lithium ion batteries for charging. These is, however, a good model of modified nanotechnology that saves fuel and energy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manojit said that his effort was not well received and government did not provide adequate assistance. But he chose to follow his youthful yearning for creativity. Hr converted his petrol-powered Tata Nano into a solar vehicle.

Tata Nano Pricing and Specifications

Tata Motors introduced the Nano, a small hatchback, in 2008. Tata was forced to discontinue production of India's smallest car in 2018 due to stricter pollution regulations, the report said. The Nano was also the least expensive vehicle in India, with a starting price of one lakh (ex-showroom). It was also the country's car with one of the smallest engines. The 624cc dual-cylinder engine produced 38 horsepower. The four-seat Nano was only available with a manual transmission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON