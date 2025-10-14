Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Top 5 EVs with 5-Star Bharat NCAP safety rating in India

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:17 pm IST

Top 5 EVs with 5-star Bharat NCAP rating — Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, Tata Harrier EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. Prices, safety scores, and details inside.

Electric vehicles in India are not only becoming more popular for their eco-friendliness and efficiency but are also raising the bar for safety. With the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) now setting a standard for crash safety in India, several EVs have achieved the coveted 5-star safety rating. Here are the top 5 electric vehicles in India that combine advanced safety, innovation, and performance — all backed by excellent Bharat NCAP scores.

Tata Nexon EV is one of the most popular electric SUVs in the Indian market.
Top 5 EVs with 5-star BNCAP crash test rating

ModelStarting ex-showroom priceAdult Occupant Protection scoreChild Occupant Protection score
Mahindra XEV 9e 21.90 lakh32/3245/49
Mahindra BE 6 18.90 lakh31.97/3245/49
Tata Harrier EV 21.49 lakh32/3245/49
Tata Punch EV 9.99 lakh31.46/3245/49
Tata Nexon EV 12.49 lakh29.86/3244.95/49

1. Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra’s XEV 9e is a part of the brand’s next-gen electric SUV lineup. It made history by achieving a perfect 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP with 32/32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45/49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). The SUV features a robust body structure and multiple airbags, ensuring top-tier occupant safety. It’s priced between 21.90 - 31.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival models like the Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto 3.

2. Mahindra BE 6

Another electric SUV from Mahindra’s BE lineup, the BE 6, also scored 5 stars, earning 31.97/32 (AOP) and 45/49 (COP). The BE 6 rides on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, engineered for global crash standards and superior battery safety. The SUV shares the platform and underpinnings with the XEV 9e. It is aimed towards people who want something different from everyone else, something that stands out on the road immediately. The prices start at 18.90 lakh and go up to 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Tata Harrier EV

The electric version of the popular Harrier SUV, the Tata Harrier EV, has impressed with its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, scoring 32/32 for AOP and 45/49 for COP. Built on Tata’s Acti.ev+ architecture and equipped with multiple safety systems like ADAS and ESP, the Harrier EV is both luxurious and safe. The EV is priced between 21.49 lakh and 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is one of the most affordable 5-star-rated EVs in India. It scored 31.46/32 for adult safety and 45/49 for child safety. Compact yet strong, it’s built on Tata’s new Acti.ev platform. The Punch EV offers zippy city performance, connected features, and excellent safety at a competitive starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It makes a lot of sense for people who are looking for a vehicle which can do daily city duties.

5. Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV, one of India’s best-selling electric SUVs, continues its legacy of safety with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, achieving 29.86/32 (AOP) and 44.95/49 (COP). With a strong body shell, advanced electronic safety aids, and long-range capability, the Nexon EV offers a great blend of performance and protection. Prices start at 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 17.49 lakh for the top variant.

