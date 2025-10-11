Hyundai Creta to Tata Nexon: Top 5 best-selling cars in September 2025

India’s automotive market witnessed a robust performance in September 2025, fueled by the festive season demand and the positive effects of GST 2.0 price adjustments. Compact and mid-size SUVs continued to dominate the sales charts, while one sedan managed to hold its position among the top performers. Here’s a detailed look at the top five best-selling cars of September 2025, along with their key specifications and price details. Personalised Offers on Hyundai Creta N Line Check Offers Check Offers Hyundai Creta continues to be the best-selling mid-size SUV in the Indian marekt.

Top 5 cars sold in September 2025 Models Sept 25 sales Starting ex-showroom price Tata Nexon 22,573 ₹ 7.32 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire 20,038 ₹ 6.26 lakh Hyundai Creta 18,861 ₹ 10.73 lakh Mahindra Scorpio/Scorpio N 18,372 ₹ 12.98 lakh / ₹ 13.20 lakh Tata Punch 15,891 ₹ 5.50 lakh

1. Tata Nexon – 22,573 units

Tata Nexon is offered is available with turbo petrol, diesel and an electric powertrain.

The Tata Nexon emerged as India’s best-selling car in September 2025 with 22,573 units sold, registering an impressive 97% year-on-year growth. Available in petrol, diesel, and electric versions, the Nexon offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 120 PS and a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating approximately 115 PS. It features a 6-speed manual, dual-clutch automatic transmission and AMT transmission options. The SUV is known for its 5-star safety rating, modern cabin, and wide range of features including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and connected tech. Prices for the Nexon start at around ₹7.32 lakh and go up to ₹14.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 20,038 units

The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire retained its dominance in the compact sedan segment with 20,038 units sold in September 2025, marking an 85% jump compared to last year. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle start-stop technology, it produces 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. The Dzire offers a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission, and its CNG variant continues to attract buyers looking for efficiency. With a spacious cabin, reliable performance, and low maintenance costs, the Dzire remains a go-to choice for families. The sedan is priced between ₹6.26 lakh and ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Hyundai Creta – 18,861 units

Hyundai Creta continues to be one of the top-performing SUVs in the Indian market.

Hyundai’s Creta continued its strong run in the mid-size SUV segment with 18,861 units sold in September 2025. Its 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 115 PS, while the 1.5-litre diesel variant offers 116 PS. The Creta is also available with a turbo-petrol engine producing 160 PS for performance enthusiasts. It comes equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and Level 2 ADAS. The SUV’s pricing ranges from ₹10.73 lakh to ₹20.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Mahindra Scorpio – 18,372 units

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

The Mahindra Scorpio, combining rugged styling with modern appeal, secured the fourth position with 18,372 units sold — a 27% year-on-year rise. The Scorpio range includes both the Classic and Scorpio-N versions, powered by 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Known for its commanding road presence and off-road ability, the Scorpio is popular among both urban and rural buyers. Starting ex-showroom prices for the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N are ₹12.98 lakh and ₹13.20 lakh, respectively.

5. Tata Punch – 15,891 units

Tata Punch is one of the most popular micro SUVs in the Indian market.

Tata’s Punch rounded off the top five list with 15,891 units sold, recording a 16% growth compared to September 2024. The micro-SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 88 PS and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It also comes in a CNG version for added efficiency. Compact yet feature-rich, the Punch offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Ex-showroom prices for the Tata Punch range from ₹5.50 lakh to ₹9.30 lakh. The brand is also working on a facelift for the Punch which they will launch soon in the Indian market.

Market Overview

SUVs continued to dominate the Indian car market in September 2025, with four out of the top five models belonging to this category. The Tata Nexon’s stellar performance reflects the brand’s growing popularity, while Maruti’s Dzire shows that sedans still have a strong foothold among value-conscious buyers.