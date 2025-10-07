Hyundai Venue facelift to new Nissan Tekton: Top 5 upcoming SUVs in India

India’s SUV market is about to witness a major shake-up with several exciting new models lined up for launch in the coming months. From cutting-edge electric SUVs to powerful ICE offerings, brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Nissan are gearing up to expand their portfolios. Here’s a look at the top five upcoming SUVs that are set to make waves in the Indian market. Get Launch Updates on Tata Sierra EV Notify me Notify me Nissan Tekton will sit above the Magnite in the brand's portfolio.

1. Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the brand’s first EV, made a major debut at the expo, generating strong interest. Set to compete in the midsize electric SUV segment, it’s expected to offer competitive pricing and strong charging infrastructure. Launching later this year.(HT Photo)

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara marks the company’s entry into the all-electric SUV space. Built on a dedicated EV platform co-developed with Toyota, the e-Vitara is expected to offer a claimed driving range of around of up to 500 km. It will feature a modern design language, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and a premium interior with dual screens. With both front-wheel and all-wheel-drive options likely, the e-Vitara promises a balance of efficiency and performance. Expected to launch by late 2025, it could be priced between ₹17–22 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Sierra EV

Tata Sierra EV will come with be based on the Gen2 platform of the manufacturer.

The iconic Tata Sierra is set to make a comeback in a futuristic all-electric avatar. The Sierra EV will be based on Tata’s Gen 2 EV platform, designed to deliver enhanced range and performance. Expected to offer over 500 km of range, the SUV will feature a panoramic glass roof, minimalist interiors, and a host of connected car technologies. It will also include features such as ADAS, vehicle-to-load charging, and fast-charging capabilities. The Sierra EV’s blend of nostalgia and innovation makes it one of the most awaited models of 2025.

3. Tata Sierra (ICE version)

The Tata Sierra headlined the conversations around the Auto Expo 2025 on the first day. The near-production version of the SUV was unveiled to the public at the venue with the original Tata Sierra on display for quick reference.(HT Photo)

Alongside its electric version, Tata will also launch an internal combustion engine (ICE) variant of the Sierra. This version will likely come with Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The design will mirror the Sierra EV, featuring LED lighting, premium interiors, and ADAS-equipped safety tech. Expected to launch after the EV version, the ICE Sierra could be priced from ₹10.5 lakh onward, offering a more affordable alternative to its electric counterpart.

4. Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai is preparing a major update for its popular compact SUV, the Venue. The 2025 Venue facelift will bring fresh styling cues inspired by Hyundai’s global design language, including a new grille, connected LED tail lamps, and revamped alloy wheels. Inside, it will feature a dual-screen setup, new upholstery, and enhanced connected car features. The facelift will also add Level 2 ADAS and improved comfort features such as ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. Engine options will continue to include the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel units. The launch is slated to happen on November 4th.

5. Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton's design is inspired by the Patrol which is being sold overseas.

Nissan’s upcoming Tekton SUV will mark the brand’s strong comeback in the C-segment SUV category. Positioned above the Magnite, the Tekton will rival popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will offer bold styling, muscular proportions, and premium interiors. The SUV is expected to include modern features such as a large touchscreen, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, and connected tech. The Tekton will be locally produced and is expected to arrive by mid-2026 with a starting price of around ₹12–18 lakh.