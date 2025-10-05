5 Most affordable 7-seater diesel SUVs in India in 2025

Diesel powertrains have declined in popularity in India in recent years, but several automakers continue to offer robust 7-seater SUV options because there is still a demand for them from people who drive a lot on highways and need the higher fuel economy. Below is a refreshed list of the top five cheapest diesel-powered SUVs in India in 2025, ordered from the lowest starting price to the highest. Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio N share the same engines.

Most affordable 7-seater diesel SUVs in India in 2025 Model Starting ex-showroom price Mahindra Bolero/Bolero Neo ₹ 8.79 lakh Mahindra Scorpio Classic ₹ 12.98 lakh Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 13.20 lakh Maihindra XUV700 ₹ 13.66 lakh Tata Safari ₹ 14.66 lakh View All Prev Next

1. Mahindra Bolero / Bolero Neo

Where the Bolero is made for the rural market, the Bolero Neo carries the same traits but in a more modern avatar.

Estimated Price Range: ₹8.79 lakh – ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the entry level, the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo remain the most affordable diesel 7-seater SUVs in India. The base Bolero (variants B4, B6, B6 O) uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine (≈ 76 hp, 210 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual. The Bolero Neo, with slightly more modern styling and higher power (≈ 100 hp & 260 Nm), also uses a 5MT transmission. There is no automatic transmission available with either SUVs.

These workhorse SUVs focus on rugged simplicity rather than premium features. They continue to dominate in rural and utility segments.

2. Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants.(Mahindra website)

Estimated Price Range: ₹12.98 lakh – ₹16.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Next up is the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. This SUV retains loyal demand thanks to its proven diesel 2.2L engine (132 hp, 300 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual. It is offered in simpler variants such as S and S11, omitting an automatic gearbox. The Scorpio Classic’s appeal is in its ruggedness and value-for-money positioning in the 7-seater diesel space.

3. Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a 4x4 and a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Estimated Price Range: ₹13.20 lakh – ₹24.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Scorpio N steps up in refinement, with improved suspension, interiors, and features. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 132 hp / 300 Nm (rear-wheel drive) or 175 hp / 400 Nm (4WD). Buyers can choose either a 6MT or a 6AT (automatic) transmission.

Some trims also offer advanced driving aids, sunroof, premium speaker sytem and better comfort, making it a strong mid-tier choice in the 7-seater diesel SUV market.

4. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 is offered with a front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain.

Estimated Price Range: ₹13.66 lakh – ₹23.71 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV700 now comes exclusively in 7-seater form, following the discontinuation of the 5-seater version. It uses a 2.2-litre diesel mill with output options of 155 hp / 360 Nm (FWD) and 185 hp / 420–450 Nm (AWD). Both 6MT and 6AT gearboxes are available; however, the AWD variants are automatic only.

This SUV places more emphasis on premium features like dual screens, advanced safety systems, and modern design, making it a step up in terms of comfort and technology for families. It is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market.

5. Tata Safari

Ever since its launch in 1998, the Tata Safari has remained the flagship for Tata Motors

Estimated Price Range: ₹14.66 lakh – ₹25.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

Finally, the Tata Safari is the only non-Mahindra name in this list. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor rated at 170 hp / 350 Nm and paired with either a 6MT or a 6AT transmission. The 7-seater arrangement spans numerous variants, from basic to feature-rich trims with luxury touches.

While it begins at a higher price point compared to the other models here, the Safari offers a balanced package of performance, comfort, and brand pedigree.