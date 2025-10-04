5 Best hybrid cars in India for fuel efficiency in 2025

With rising fuel prices and stricter emission norms, hybrid cars are gaining popularity in India as a practical middle ground between conventional petrol/diesel cars and fully electric vehicles. Offering impressive mileage, lower running costs, and eco-friendly performance, hybrids are quickly becoming a preferred choice for Indian buyers. If you are planning to buy one, here are the 5 best hybrid cars in India that deliver outstanding fuel efficiency in 2025. Personalised Offers on Toyota Hilux Check Offers Check Offers Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the most popular hybrid cars in the Indian market.

Top 5 best hybrid cars for fuel efficiency Model Starting ex-showroom price Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid ₹ 16.63 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong Hybrid ₹ 16.46 lakh Honda City Hybrid ₹ 19.48 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid ₹ 25.90 lakh Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 24.97 lakh View All Prev Next

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Strong Hybrid) - ₹ 16.63 lakh

The Grand Vitara in its Strong Hybrid avatar uses a three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in India. Powered by a Toyota-sourced strong hybrid system, it delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.97 km/l. Along with fuel efficiency, it offers modern features like a 9-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and premium interiors. While the hybrid version costs more than the regular petrol variant, buyers benefit from excellent mileage in city driving.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Strong Hybrid) - ₹ 16.46 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder uses the same underpinnings as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Hyryder shares its hybrid powertrain with the Grand Vitara, boasting an impressive 27.97 km/l fuel efficiency. As a Toyota, it comes with the brand’s hybrid expertise, ensuring long-term reliability. With a stylish SUV design, advanced features, and excellent performance in city traffic, the Hyryder is one of the best hybrid SUVs for fuel economy in India.

3. Honda City e:HEV

Honda City Hybrid is the most affordable hybrid sedan in the Indian market.

The Honda City e:HEV is a hybrid sedan that blends style, refinement, and class-leading efficiency. It returns a claimed 27.1 km/l, making it one of the most fuel-efficient sedans in the country. Honda’s hybrid system allows for smooth transitions between petrol and electric modes, ensuring a quiet and refined drive. The only trade-off is a slightly higher price and reduced boot space due to the hybrid battery.

4. Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) - ₹ 25.90 lakh

The Innova Hycross sits above the Innova Crysta in the lineup of Toyota.

For larger families and MPV buyers, the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid is a game-changer. Despite its size and seating capacity, it offers 23.24 km/l, which is excellent for an MPV. The strong hybrid system allows partial EV-only driving in city conditions, making it more efficient than many traditional MPVs.

5. Maruti Suzuki Invicto (Strong Hybrid) - ₹ 24.97 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the flagship model in Nexa range of dealerships.

The Invicto, essentially Maruti’s version of the Innova Hycross, also delivers 23.24 km/l. It combines premium comfort, spacious interiors, and strong hybrid fuel savings. For buyers who want a premium MPV with better efficiency, the Invicto is among the best options.

Conclusion

If fuel economy and long-term savings are your priorities, hybrid cars are a smart investment in 2025. The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder stand out as the most fuel-efficient SUVs, while the Honda City e:HEV remains the go-to sedan for mileage enthusiasts. For families seeking space with efficiency, the Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto are unbeatable.