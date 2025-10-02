Top 5 electric scooters worth buying under 1.5 Lakh

The electric scooter market in India is booming, with manufacturers offering a variety of models that combine style, performance, and practicality. Thanks to improved battery technology and more affordable options, buyers no longer need to compromise on range, speed, or features when switching to an electric scooter. If your budget is up to ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), there are several excellent choices to consider. Here’s a detailed look at the five best electric scooters for 2025, along with their key specifications and strengths. Personalised Offers on Ather Energy 450S Check Offers Check Offers Here are the top 5 electric scooters that you can buy under ₹ 1.5 lakh.

Model Ex-showroom price Ather 450S ₹ 1.43 lakh TVS Orbiter ₹ 99,900 Vida V2 Pro ₹ 1.20 lakh TVS iQube S ₹ 1.10 lakh Bajaj Chetak 3501 ₹ 1.22 lakh View All Prev Next

1. Ather 450S – ₹ 1.43 lakh

The Ather 450S is widely regarded as one of the most premium electric scooters in India. It comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack and an efficient motor capable of handling city commuting as well as occasional highway rides. With a claimed-rated range of around 122 km and a top speed of 90 km/h, it delivers a balance of performance and practicality. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

Ather 450S sits below the 450X in the lineup.

The scooter’s DeepView display offers real-time navigation, ride modes, and connected features, making it a tech-forward choice for urban commuters. While it sits near the upper end of the budget spectrum, its build quality, ride comfort, and brand reliability make it a worthwhile investment for buyers who want a long-lasting EV with strong performance.

2. TVS Orbiter – ₹ 99,900

TVS Orbiter comes with a top speed of 68 kmph and is the most affordable electric scooter in brand's lineup.

The TVS Orbiter is an affordable and feature-packed electric scooter that impresses with its real-world range of around 115 km on a single charge. Powered by a 3.1 kWh battery and a mid-mounted motor, the Orbiter achieves a top speed of 68 km/h, making it ideal for city commutes and daily chores. It comes with practical features such as hill-hold assist, cruise control, USB charging, a spacious 34-litre under-seat boot capable of storing two half face helmets, and dual ride modes. The Orbiter’s combination of affordability, modern styling, and long range makes it one of the most compelling options for budget-conscious buyers looking for a reliable and capable daily commuter.

3. Hero Vida V2 Pro – ₹ 1.20 lakh

The V2 Pro replaced the V1 Pro in Vida's lineup.

The Hero Vida V2 Pro is a performance-oriented electric scooter that combines range, speed, and convenience. It is equipped with a 3.94 kWh battery and a 6 kW motor that produces 25 Nm of torque. The scooter offers a real world range of 115 km on a single charge, with a top speed of 90 km/h. Its removable battery provides flexibility for charging at home or at work, while features such as four ride modes, regenerative braking, and a large TFT display enhance the overall riding experience. The Vida V2 Pro is ideal for buyers seeking a high-performance electric scooter that can comfortably handle longer daily commutes without range anxiety.

4. TVS iQube – ₹ 1.10 lakh

TVS iQube S is the mid-spec version of the electric scooter.

The TVS iQube S is among the earliest mainstream electric scooters to gain widespread popularity, offering a perfect balance of features and affordability. It comes equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery that provides a claimed range of around 145 km, with a top speed of 78 km/h. The scooter stands out for its practicality — generous under-seat storage, a bright TFT display with connected features, and comfortable ergonomics for daily city commutes. Coupled with TVS’s strong reputation for reliability and a growing charging network, the iQube S is an ideal choice for urban riders.

5. Bajaj Chetak 3501 – ₹ 1.22 lakh

The Chetak is one smart-looking electric scooter that stands out because of its design.

Bajaj brought back the legendary Chetak with a modern electric makeover, and the Chetak 3501 stays true to its iconic legacy. Featuring a sturdy all-metal body, it exudes premium quality and durability. Its 3.5 kWh battery delivers a range of up to 153 km, making it ideal for daily commutes. While the top speed is a modest 73 km/h, the focus is on smooth performance, refined design, and solid build. The scooter also offers smartphone connectivity, an IP67-rated battery pack, and the reliability of Bajaj’s extensive service and dealer network.

Final Verdict

For riders looking for the best value under ₹1.5 lakh, the TVS Orbiter stands out for its range, features, and affordability. Those seeking premium performance and connected features will appreciate the Ather 450S and Vida V2 Pro. The TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak offer reliability, consistent performance, and strong after-sales support