Tata Nexon facelift launched at ₹8.1 lakh. Check details
The pre-bookings for the model are already available, having opened on September 4.
Tata Motors on Thursday launched its much-awaited Nexon facelift. The SUV is based on the manufacturer's CURVV concept and will compete against Brezza (Maruti Suzuki), Sonet (Kia), Venue (Hyundai) and X 300 (Mahindra) in its segment.
The pre-bookings are already available, having opened on September 4.
Price and variants
Tata Motors has given Nexon facelift a starting price of ₹8.1 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices, however, are 'introductory''; this means that the vehicle could become costlier in the coming days.
On the variant front, meanwhile four trims are on offer: Creative, Fearless, Pure, Smart.
Features
The company has equipped the SUV with features such as a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel (illuminated with the Tata logo), larger touchscreen infotainment system, Harmon Kardon sound system, digital driver's display, 360-degree parking camera, height adjustable driver and co-driver seats, iRA-connected car technology, air purifier, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and more.
Powertrain
It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit produces 118 bhp of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque, the 1.5-litre diesel unit generates an output of 113 bhp and 260 Nm.
The petrol engine has three gearbox options: both 5 and 6-speed manuals, along with a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Its diesel counterpart, on the other hand, is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).