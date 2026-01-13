Tata Punch facelift User Guide: We Answer Your Top 5 Questions On The Micro-SUV

Tata Motors has launched the updated Punch in India with prices ranging from ₹5.59 lakh to ₹9.79 lakh (both ex-showroom). The facelifted sub-4m SUV brings notable updates to its exterior design, a revamped cabin with an expanded tech suite and a new turbo-petrol engine. With this, the Punch on builds on its core strengths with new additions to maintain its popularity in the micro-SUV segment. As interest builds around the updated model, here are answers to some of the most common questions readers have been asking: Personalised Offers on Hyundai Exter Check Offers Check Offers The 2026 Tata Punch takes exterior design cues from its electric sibling.(Handout)

Is the Tata Punch facelift an all-new model?

What has changed on the outside?

What updates does the cabin get?

Are there any mechanical or engine upgrades?

What are the variants and prices?

Specification 1.2L Revotron Petrol 1.2L Revotron iCNG 1.2L Turbo Petrol Engine Type 1.2L Revotron, 1199 cc 1.2L Revotron iCNG, 1199 cc 1.2L Turbocharged, 1199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Petrol + CNG Petrol Max Power (PS @ rpm) 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm CNG: 73.4 PS @ 6000 rpmPetrol: 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm 120 PS @ 5500 rpm Max Torque (Nm @ rpm) 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm CNG: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpmPetrol: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm 170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm Transmission Options 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 6-speed MT Length × Width × Height (mm) 3876 × 1742 × 1615 3876 × 1742 × 1615 3876 × 1742 × 1615 Wheelbase (mm) 2445 2445 2445 Boot Space (litres) 366 210 366 Tyre Size 195/60 R16 195/60 R16 195/60 R16 Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Petrol: 37 LCNG: 60 L (water capacity) 37 L View All Prev Next

1. Is the Tata Punch facelift an all-new car or a mid-cycle update?

Asked by Rahul Anand

Exterior updates on the Punch facelift include revised headlamp housings, new alloy wheels and a connected LED tail-lamp setup

The Tata Punch facelift is a mid-cycle update rather than an all-new generation. It continues on the same platform and maintains the overall proportions and stance of the outgoing model. The changes largely focus on refreshing the design, modernising the cabin with newer tech, and expanding the powertrain options to broaden its appeal within the segment.

2. What has changed in the exterior design of the Punch facelift?

Asked by Sneha Ghosh

The most noticeable changes to the design are at the front and rear. The Punch has been facelifted with an updated front fascia that features reworked headlamp housings positioned differently than on the outgoing model, giving the SUV a sharper and more modern look. From the side, the SUV remains almost completely unchanged, barring the addition of new alloy wheel designs. The facelift further adds redesigned tail lamps connected by a full-width LED light bar, alongside a revised lower bumper section.

3. How different is the interior compared to the older Punch?

Asked by Aman Kapoor

The 2026 Tata Punch has borrowed design cues from its electric sibling.(Handout)

The cabin gets the more meaningful changes of the lot. The dashboard layout is now closer to what we have seen in the Punch EV test mules, bringing a cleaner design with revised air vents. The new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment headlines the cabin by replacing the older 7-inch unit, featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster is now fully digital, measuring 7 inches. Amenities include the two-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, wireless charging with cooling, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech with iRA 2.0, and a voice-assisted electric sunroof on higher variants.

4. Have there been any changes under the hood?

Asked by Karthik Iyer

The standard Punch continues with the familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 88 hp and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. But the facelift does introduce a new engine, and it is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 118 hp and 170 Nm of torque, aimed at those looking for some added punch. The Punch also continues to offer an AMT-equipped CNG option, retaining its unique position in the segment.

5. What are the variants and prices of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift?

Asked by Neha Arora

Tata Punch will now be offered in new colour schemes.

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift is offered in eight variants. Prices for the base non-turbo petrol manual variant start at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) as an introductory offer, which will be revised later. The turbo-petrol range begins from the Adventure variant, priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model / Variant Revotron Petrol MT Revotron Petrol AMT iCNG MT iCNG AMT iTurbo MT Smart 5.59 – 6.69 – – Pure 6.49 – 7.49 – – Pure + 6.99 7.54 7.99 8.54 – Pure + S 7.34 7.89 8.34 – – Adventure 7.59 8.14 8.59 9.14 8.29 Adventure S 7.94 – 8.94 9.49 – Accomplished 8.29 8.84 9.29 – – Accomplished + S 8.99 9.54 – 10.54 9.79 View All Prev Next

