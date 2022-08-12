Tata's mini-SUV Punch has achieved this milestone within 11 months of launch

Tata Motors is the third's largest automobile company in the country. In the past few months, at least two models of the brand have been among the top 10 selling cars. This is due to the immense popularity of models like Altroz, Safari, Punch, Nexon and the electric vehicle.



Tata's mini SUV Punch has gained immense popularity within 11 months of its launch, having sold one lakh cars, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



Tata had launched this mini SUV last October. It manufactured 100,000th unit at its plant in Pune. It is being said that Punch has overshadowed all Tata cars since it hit the market.



“We are glad to inform you that Punch has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh car sales in a short span of ten months. It is one of the largest selling SUVs under the 'New Forever' portfolio. We are grateful to the customers for their trust bestowed on us,” Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, told the website.



Let us take a look at the features of this super popular Tata Punch.



1. Tata Punch is equipped with 1.2 litres Revotron engine. It's engine generates 86 PferdStarke peak torque on 6,000 rpm and 113 newton metres of peak toque on 3,300 rpm.



2. This mini-SUV has a seven-inch touch-screen system, digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, automatic headlights, connected car tech and cruise control.



3. Tata Punch has received a 5-star rating from the global New Car Assessment Programme. After Tata Nexon and Altroz, this is the third car which has got a five star rating.

