Creta best-performing car for Hyundai in November. Check details

Hyundai India has released its sales breakup numbers for November. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, which cited the data, Creta was the manufacturer's top-performing vehicle for last month, with as many as 13,321 units sold. Venue, Nios, i20, and Aura rounded off the top 5.

Overall, Hyundai sold a total of 48,002 units in November, an increase of nearly 30% from the same period last year, when as many as 37,001 units were bought by customers.

Here are the details:

(1.) Creta: It recorded a 29% growth in the number of units sold, as 10,300 units were bought by customers in November 2021.

(2.) Venue: With 10,732 units purchased last month, it witnessed a growth of 35% from November 2021, when 7,932 units were sold.

(3.) Nios: Its yearly rise stood at close to 46%, with 7,961 units sold in November, up from 5,466 during same period in the previous year.

(4.) i20: Registering a growth of nearly 66%, the model sold 7,236 units in November, as compared to 4,391 during the year-ago period.

(5.) Aura: As many as 3,813 units were bought last month, a rise of nearly 49% from November 2021, when 2,562 units were bought.

The other models on the list are Alcazar (4.61% growth), Verna (22.8%), Tucson (128.70%), as well as Kona, and Santro.

