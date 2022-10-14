This festive season, save up to 15,000 on these e-scooters. Details here

This Diwali, various companies have announced festive season deals on their e-scooters. The list includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Ampere, EVeium, and GT Force. With these offers, customers can save up to ₹15,000 on e-scooters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ampere: The offer is called ‘Go Electric Fest’ and is on the company's Magnus EX electric scooter. Valid till October 31, you can earn festive benefits of up to ₹4,000, and finance up to 95 per cent of the product's cost. Also, the company is giving attractive interest rates starting at 8.25 per cent.

EVeium: Deals have been announced on EVeium's 3 most popular models – Comet, Cosmo, and Czar. While Cosmo is available at a discount of ₹12,701 on a starting price of ₹1,39,200, Comet is cheaper by ₹15,401 on a starting cost of ₹1,84,900. Meanwhile, Czar carries a discount of ₹15,201 on a starting price of ₹2,07,700.

The deal can be availed at any EVeium showroom and is till October 31. You can also make online bookings, at ₹999.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GT Force: Under this, you can bring home GT Prime Plus and GT Flying at ₹5,000 off on each. While the former's market price is ₹56,692, that of the latter is ₹52,500. Hence, customers can buy these at ₹51,692 and ₹47,500 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail