Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / This festive season, save up to 15,000 on these e-scooters. Details here

This festive season, save up to 15,000 on these e-scooters. Details here

car bike
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 11:27 AM IST

Companies such as Ampere, EVeium, and GT Force have announced offers on their respective electric scooters.

Ampere's e-scooter is among those on which deals are being offered (Image used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

This Diwali, various companies have announced festive season deals on their e-scooters. The list includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Ampere, EVeium, and GT Force. With these offers, customers can save up to 15,000 on e-scooters.

Ampere: The offer is called ‘Go Electric Fest’ and is on the company's Magnus EX electric scooter. Valid till October 31, you can earn festive benefits of up to 4,000, and finance up to 95 per cent of the product's cost. Also, the company is giving attractive interest rates starting at 8.25 per cent.

EVeium: Deals have been announced on EVeium's 3 most popular models – Comet, Cosmo, and Czar. While Cosmo is available at a discount of 12,701 on a starting price of 1,39,200, Comet is cheaper by 15,401 on a starting cost of 1,84,900. Meanwhile, Czar carries a discount of 15,201 on a starting price of 2,07,700.

The deal can be availed at any EVeium showroom and is till October 31. You can also make online bookings, at 999.

GT Force: Under this, you can bring home GT Prime Plus and GT Flying at 5,000 off on each. While the former's market price is 56,692, that of the latter is 52,500. Hence, customers can buy these at 51,692 and 47,500 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
electric vehicles
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP