This festive season, these SUVs available at discount of up to 3 lakh

If you are planning to bring home an SUV this festive season, then you should know that several companies have announced a price cut in this segment on the occasion of Diwali. HT's sister website Live Hindustan has a report on the models you can purchase, at up to ₹3 lakh off.

Mahindra Alturas G4 and Scorpio: While the former is available for sale at a discount of ₹3 lakh, the latter can be purchased at a discount of more than ₹2 lakh. On Scorpio, customers will save ₹1.75 lakh as cash benefits, ₹10,000 in exchange bonus, and ₹4,000 as corporate discount. Also, they will get free accessories worth ₹20,000.

Hyundai Kona: Kona Electric, the South Korean manufacturer's only electric car in India, is cheaper by ₹1 lakh, the highest for an electric vehicle in India.

Volkswagen Taigun: The SUV, which recently achieved a five star rating in the GNCAP crash tests, is on sale at ₹80,000 off.

Nissan Kicks: You will save ₹61,000 on this model. The figure includes ₹30,000 exchange bonus, ₹21,000 cash discount, and ₹10,000 corporate discount. Also, on purchasing this car, you can finance it at an attractive interest rate of less than 7 percent.

