This festive season, these SUVs available at discount of up to 3 lakh

car bike
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:22 AM IST

Companies such as Mahindra, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Nissan have announced price cuts in this segment on the occasion of Diwali.

Prices of these SUVs have been slashed
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you are planning to bring home an SUV this festive season, then you should know that several companies have announced a price cut in this segment on the occasion of Diwali. HT's sister website Live Hindustan has a report on the models you can purchase, at up to 3 lakh off.

Mahindra Alturas G4 and Scorpio: While the former is available for sale at a discount of 3 lakh, the latter can be purchased at a discount of more than 2 lakh. On Scorpio, customers will save 1.75 lakh as cash benefits, 10,000 in exchange bonus, and 4,000 as corporate discount. Also, they will get free accessories worth 20,000.

Hyundai Kona: Kona Electric, the South Korean manufacturer's only electric car in India, is cheaper by 1 lakh, the highest for an electric vehicle in India.

Volkswagen Taigun: The SUV, which recently achieved a five star rating in the GNCAP crash tests, is on sale at 80,000 off.

Nissan Kicks: You will save 61,000 on this model. The figure includes 30,000 exchange bonus, 21,000 cash discount, and 10,000 corporate discount. Also, on purchasing this car, you can finance it at an attractive interest rate of less than 7 percent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Topics
suv
