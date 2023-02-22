Home / Car Bike / This is the world's ‘first flying taxi’: Alauda Aeronautics unveils Airspeeder Mk4

This is the world's ‘first flying taxi’: Alauda Aeronautics unveils Airspeeder Mk4

Published on Feb 22, 2023

According to the Australia-based Alauda, Airspeeder MK4 is the first crewed version company's flying car.

The Airspeeder MK4, world's first 'flying racing car' (Twitter/AirspeederHQ)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Alauda Aeronautics, an Australian company based in Adelaide, has unveiled what it says is the world's ‘first flying taxi.’ Airspeeder MK4 was unveiled in London on Tuesday, and the model, and is the first crewed version of Alauda's flying racing car, the company said in a statement.

First crewed races are scheduled for 2024, and teams entries are open for the Airspeeder crewed racing series, the statement further said.

Here is all you need to know about the Alauda Aeronuatics' Airspeeder, the world's ‘first flying taxi’:

(1.) As per the company, Airspeeder has a top speed of 360 kmh (225 mph), making it the world's ‘fastest’ electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

(2.) The flying car, which takes just 30 seconds to attain top speed from a standing start, comes with a sophisticated electric propulsion system, advanced aerodynamics, and weighs just 950 kg during take-off.

(3.) A 1,000 kW (1,340 HP) turbogenerator powers the vehicle, feeding power to its batteries and motors.

(4.) Described by Alauda Aerounatics as an ‘extremely efficient’ aircraft, the Airspeeder MK4 has a projected range of 300 km (188 miles), while producing near-zero emissions.

