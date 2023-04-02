This ‘Make-in-India’ SUV from Nissan is proving game-changer

Nissan motor India has announced total wholesale of 94,219 units during the financial year 2022-23. The company registered a growth of 23 per cent, domestic wholesale of 33,611 units and exports of 60,608 units during this period.

File photo of Nissan Magnite SUV. ((HT Auto))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March, it registered a wholesale number of 10,519 units, representing a 73 per cent rise over the previous month. Similarly, the local wholesale number was 3,260 units, with 7,259 shipped. Last year, 3,007 units were sold in the domestic market and 4,976 units were shipped in March last year.

Nissan Magnite SUV

Nissan Magnite has been game changer in its segment since its launch. This Make-in-India SUV has been a success story for Nissan. It has registered more than 1 lakh customer bookings in India's domestic market and export market. It has emerged as the preferred SUV in the B-SUV segment. It has been designed in Japan and manufactured in India.

ALSO READ: Nissan introduces new safety features in Magnite SUV. Details here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aiming to give a feel of its global products, Nissan Motor India recently organized the 'Move Beyond Golf Tournament' in Noida, Chennai and Kolkata, showcasing premium SUVs like X-Trail and Qashqai. The event was aimed at taking the Nissan Breda experience to premium customers in India to meet the diverse demands of the country.

Nissan has also crossed the export mark of 10 lakh units in 2022-23. Nissan India started exports in September 2010 and currently exports from its Renault Nissan Automotive India Limited plant in Chennai to 108 countries including New Zealand, Australia, Middle East Asian countries, Latin America, South East Asia besides European countries. , SAARC countries and many countries in sub-Saharan and Africa.

Nissan has introduced the BS6 Stage-2 RDE compliant version of Magnite in the market, even before the implementation of BS6 Stage-2 emission norms on 1 April 2023. The 2023 Nissan Magnite comes with safety features with GNCAP 4.0 rating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Nissan, Renault to pump in $600 million to make 6 new models in India

Nisan Motors Global COO Ashwani Gupta has recently said that the company is planning invest ₹ 5,300 crore in India. Nissan India will introduce three new models, including two C-segment SUVs and one A-SUV in the EB category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON