This Maruti Suzuki SUV, launched in September, has over 60,000 orders pending: Reports

Published on Oct 06, 2022 01:54 PM IST

Since its launch on September 26, the company has been receiving ‘non-stop’ bookings of Grand Vitara, reports said.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) Hisashi Takeuchi poses with the new SUV Grand Vitara during its global unveiling ceremony in Gurgaon on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki launched its Grand Vitara SUV in India on September 26. Now, according to reports, the company is receiving non-stop bookings for the car, and more than 60,000 orders of the model are yet to be delivered. Therefore, if you have plans to bring home this SUV, keep in mind that you may have to wait a few months to receive your order.

Grand Vitara engine and mileage

Vitara, which is priced between 10.45 lakh and 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom), has been developed jointly by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Hence, like Toyota's Hyryder, Vitara has a mild-hybrid powertrain. The SUV has a 1,462cc K15 engine which generates maximum power of 100bhp and peak torque of 135Nm. The engine is connected with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque convertor.

The car, in its segment, gives a higher mileage than any of its competitors. Among its variants, the strong hybrid e-CVT has a mileage of 27.97km/l, while the corresponding figures for the mild hybrid 5-speed MT, mild hybrid 6-speed AT and mild hybrid 5-speed MT all grip are 21.11km/l, 20.58km/l and 19.19.38km/l respectively.

Grand Vitara competitors

This Maruti Suzuki car has competies with rivals such as Creta (Hyundai), Aster (MG), Kushaq (Skoda), and Taigun (Volkswagen).

