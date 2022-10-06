This Maruti Suzuki SUV, launched in September, has over 60,000 orders pending: Reports

Maruti Suzuki launched its Grand Vitara SUV in India on September 26. Now, according to reports, the company is receiving non-stop bookings for the car, and more than 60,000 orders of the model are yet to be delivered. Therefore, if you have plans to bring home this SUV, keep in mind that you may have to wait a few months to receive your order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grand Vitara engine and mileage

Vitara, which is priced between ₹10.45 lakh and ₹19.65 lakh (ex-showroom), has been developed jointly by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Hence, like Toyota's Hyryder, Vitara has a mild-hybrid powertrain. The SUV has a 1,462cc K15 engine which generates maximum power of 100bhp and peak torque of 135Nm. The engine is connected with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque convertor.

The car, in its segment, gives a higher mileage than any of its competitors. Among its variants, the strong hybrid e-CVT has a mileage of 27.97km/l, while the corresponding figures for the mild hybrid 5-speed MT, mild hybrid 6-speed AT and mild hybrid 5-speed MT all grip are 21.11km/l, 20.58km/l and 19.19.38km/l respectively.

Grand Vitara competitors

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Maruti Suzuki car has competies with rivals such as Creta (Hyundai), Aster (MG), Kushaq (Skoda), and Taigun (Volkswagen).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail