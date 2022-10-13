This SUV from Nissan is official car of ICC Men's World T20. Check price, features

Nissan's Magnite has been announced as the official car of the upcoming ICC Men's World Twenty20 in Australia. The most affordable vehicle in the Japanese manufacturer's line-up, the SUV has a starting price of ₹5.97 lakh (ex-showroom), with its premier variant priced at ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine and mileage

Magnite comes in a total of 6 trims: XE, XL, XV, XV Executive, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). Each trim further offers 2 petrol engine options: a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine and 1.0-litre turbo. While the former offers maximum power and peak torque of 72PS and 100Nm respectively, the corresponding figures for the latter are 100PS and 160Nm.

Also, the naturally aspirated engine is connected to a 5-speed MT, while the turbo one is connected to both 5-speed MT and CVT transmission. Additionally, these offer mileage of up to 18.75kmpl and 20kmpl respectively.

Features

There's an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen in this SUV; the touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its other features are a cup and bottle holder, 10-litre glovebox, centre arm-rest, 7-inch instrument cluster, and steering wheel with audio, voice assistant, cruise function, and telephone control switch.

Meanwhile, for passenger safety, there are features such as dual airbag, anti-braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), traction control, hill start assist, hydraulic brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, keyless entry etc.

