Top 4 big updates on the new 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

Volkswagen India has unveiled the first facelifted iteration of the Taigun in the country in an attempt to make it appealing to a wider range of consumers. The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift has received a refreshed styling and updated feature list. Besides that, it has received a new gearbox as well.

Get Launch Updates on Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Notify me While the pre-facelift Volkswagen Taigun was loved by consumers seeking performance-oriented family SUVs, the same spirit is alive in the updated version as well.

While the pre-facelift Volkswagen Taigun was loved by consumers seeking performance-oriented family SUVs, the same spirit is alive in the updated version as well. However, the overall package has become even better with the changes. Both the exterior and interior of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift now carry subtle changes.

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Here are the key changes made to the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: New colours

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift is offered in eight different exterior colour options, of which two shades are new. The new colours are Steel Grey and Avocado Pearl. Apart from these, the Taigun is also available in colours like Carbon Steel, Carbon Steel Matte, Reflex Silver, Wild Cherry Red, Lava Blue, Candy White and Deep Black. Some of these shades get a dual-tone theme with a black roof as an option.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Revised design

The updated Taigun comes with a slimmer grille and sleeker LED headlamps. Also, there is a new sleek LED DRL strip connecting the headlights. Besides that, there is a new illuminated brand logo as well. The front bumper has been tweaked, housing glossy black or chrome inserts. Moving to the side, the Taigun sports a fresh design for 17-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the slimmer connected LED taillights with sequential turn indicators, along with a redesigned tailgate, are the key changes. The rear bumper sports a fresh look with chrome or glossy black elements and thick body cladding.

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{{^usCountry}} 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: More premium cabin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: More premium cabin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift comes with an improved look and feel for the interior. The infotainment system and instrument cluster screens have become larger and more modern. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with turn-by-turn navigation, and an updated 10.1-inch infotainment screen with AI Assistant and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The leatherette upholstery received a revised pattern. Dashboard now comes with textured plastic. Other key changes inside the cabin include the larger panoramic sunroof, rear seats with massage function, and ambient lighting. 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: New gearbox {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift comes with an improved look and feel for the interior. The infotainment system and instrument cluster screens have become larger and more modern. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with turn-by-turn navigation, and an updated 10.1-inch infotainment screen with AI Assistant and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The leatherette upholstery received a revised pattern. Dashboard now comes with textured plastic. Other key changes inside the cabin include the larger panoramic sunroof, rear seats with massage function, and ambient lighting. 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: New gearbox {{/usCountry}}

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On the powertrain front, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift has received a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox paired with a 1.0-litre TSI engine. This gearbox replaces the older 6-speed transmission.

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