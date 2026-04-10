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Top 4 big updates on the new 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

The Volkswagen Taigun is back after a makeover, bringing a refreshed styling, some new features and a new gearbox, adding more sporty premiumness to it.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:58 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Volkswagen India has unveiled the first facelifted iteration of the Taigun in the country in an attempt to make it appealing to a wider range of consumers. The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift has received a refreshed styling and updated feature list. Besides that, it has received a new gearbox as well.

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While the pre-facelift Volkswagen Taigun was loved by consumers seeking performance-oriented family SUVs, the same spirit is alive in the updated version as well.

While the pre-facelift Volkswagen Taigun was loved by consumers seeking performance-oriented family SUVs, the same spirit is alive in the updated version as well. However, the overall package has become even better with the changes. Both the exterior and interior of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift now carry subtle changes.

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Here are the key changes made to the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: New colours

The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift is offered in eight different exterior colour options, of which two shades are new. The new colours are Steel Grey and Avocado Pearl. Apart from these, the Taigun is also available in colours like Carbon Steel, Carbon Steel Matte, Reflex Silver, Wild Cherry Red, Lava Blue, Candy White and Deep Black. Some of these shades get a dual-tone theme with a black roof as an option.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Revised design

The updated Taigun comes with a slimmer grille and sleeker LED headlamps. Also, there is a new sleek LED DRL strip connecting the headlights. Besides that, there is a new illuminated brand logo as well. The front bumper has been tweaked, housing glossy black or chrome inserts. Moving to the side, the Taigun sports a fresh design for 17-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the slimmer connected LED taillights with sequential turn indicators, along with a redesigned tailgate, are the key changes. The rear bumper sports a fresh look with chrome or glossy black elements and thick body cladding.

On the powertrain front, the Volkswagen Taigun facelift has received a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox paired with a 1.0-litre TSI engine. This gearbox replaces the older 6-speed transmission.

 
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