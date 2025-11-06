Top 5 bikes unveiled at EICMA 2025: BMW F 450 GS, Honda WN7, Bullet 650 and more

The city of Milan, Italy, turns into a motorcycle mecca every year for a period of around 6 days in November with the EICMA annual trade show. Also known as the Milan Motorcycle Show, this is the largest and most prestigious motorcycle and accessories fair in the world, held since 1914. It is the key event for global motorcycle manufacturers and OEMs to unveil their latest models and cutting-edge technologies to give a taste of the future to industry professionals, journalists, and consumers alike. This year’s edition observed the launch and global debuts of several motorcycles across categories, several of which are expected to reach India. Key brands such as Hero, Norton, BMW, Honda, and Royal Enfield have unveiled their upcoming models. If you want to know more about these upcoming models, here are the top 5 bikes that have been unveiled at EICMA 2025: Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Notify me Notify me The EICMA 2025 trade show saw the debut of multiple models from the likes of Norton, BMW, Honda, Hero, and Royal Enfield

BMW F 450 GS

The BMW F 450 GS broke cover in full production form as BMW Motorrad’s latest entry into the middleweight ADV segment. It will launch in India as the new entry point to the German OEM’s adventure bike range and debuts the brand’s new 420 cc parallel-twin. It retains the concept model’s aggressive silhouette with minor changes and carries a distinctive X-shaped LED setup at the front, alongside a tall, adjustable windscreen. The headlamp cowl seemingly extends from the sharp fuel tank, which itself leads to a bench-style seat on a new bolt-on rear subframe.

The F 450 GS derives its power from the newly made 420 cc parallel-twin that makes 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. This is housed as a structural unit of the steel tubular frame that is connected to a double-sided aluminium swingarm with a central sprint strut. The bike rides on KYB-sourced USD front forks and monoshock with 180 mm of travel at both ends, and the top-spec variants offer compression and rebound adjustability at the front.

BMW has equipped the upcoming ADV with a 6.5-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity, four riding modes, and a broad range of rider aids. The F 450 GS further comes with adjustable levers, height-adjustable footbrake and gearshifter, heated grips, and a USB-C charging port. It also debuts the company’s Easy Ride Clutch, which is essentially an advanced centrifugal clutch that eliminates the need to manually change gears at any moment.

Honda WN7

Honda, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, unveiled its first electric motorcycle at EICMA, which is set to enter select global markets under a phased rollout. The Honda WN7 headlines the company’s electrification strategy of reaching full carbon neutrality by the 2050s. Featuring a sleek silhouette with smooth surfaces, it comes with a black-colour body featuring gold contrasting elements and a horizontal LED light bar up front.

The WN7 aims to match 600 cc motorcycles with a claimed maximum power figure of 50 kW (~67 bhp) and 100 Nm of maximum torque. Its water-cooled motor is powered by a 9.3 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed 140 km of single charge range. The bike introduces a frameless design, where the battery case forms a part of the main frame and is connected to the head pipe and the rear pivot bracket for a more centralised mass.

Honda has equipped the WN7 with a RoadSync-enabled 5-inch TFT dash. The bike further features brake regen with adjustable deceleration and a Walking Speed Mode.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield kicked off a brand-new phase for the legendary Bullet nameplate, bringing over its DNA onto a large-displacement format. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 introduces parallel-twin power alongside the same timeless design seen since the original 1932 model. It continues to carry the round headlamp with tiger eye-shaped pilot lamps and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes and the iconic winged badge.

The motorcycle is now powered by the 648 cc parallel-twin that is also shared with the Interceptor and the Continental GT. This air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and makes 46 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. A steel tubular spine frame houses the engine, held up by Showa-sourced suspension.

The Bullet 650 is expected to be launched in India in 2026.

Norton Manx R:

Norton Motorcycles unveiled its Manx R superbike as the first model developed under the TVS Motor Company’s wing. Built at the brand-new facility in Solihull, UK, the Norton Manx R debuts a reductive, carefully sculpted design with exposed frame and hardware. It avoids putting on winglets and unnecessary creases and comes with an aggressive, forward-loaded stance.

The Manx R derives its power from a new 1,200 cc V4 engine that pushes 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, all while weighing in at 204 kg. The liquid-cooled powerplant is housed within a cast frame tuned for the real world, held up by semi-active Marzocchi suspension. Stopping power comes from Brembo HyPure monobloc calipers with lean-sensitive ABS, fitted onto carbon BST wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP tyres.

The superbike is equipped with an 8-inch TFT touchscreen with smartphone pairing and further features rider aids such as launch control, hill start assist, wheelie and rear-slide control, cornering cruise control, and keyless start.

Hero Hunk 440 SX:

Hero had already filed a design patent for the Hunk 440 SX in India almost a year ago. Still, the all-new scrambler-inspired motorcycle was unveiled at EICMA 2025, signalling the brand’s intent to shift gears towards bigger and more premium platforms. The Hero Hunk 440 SX is based on the 440 cc platform that is shared with the Mavrick 440 and the X440. Featuring an air/oil-cooled single-cylinder motor housed within a steel tube perimeter frame, the motorcycle rides on long-travel suspension with an 18/17-inch alloy wheel setup. It comes with modern rider aids, featuring ride-by-wire throttle with multiple riding modes, traction control, and switchable ABS.