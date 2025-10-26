Top 5 electric cars under ₹20 lakh
Top 5 electric cars under ₹20 lakh in India for 2025 – MG Windsor Pro, Tata Punch EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and Mahindra BE.6.
India’s electric car market is charging ahead faster than ever, and 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for affordable EVs. With major automakers introducing well-priced electric models packed with tech and features, buyers no longer have to spend a fortune to go green.
If you’re looking for an electric car under ₹20 lakh, here are the top five models worth your attention: MG Windsor Pro, Mahindra BE.6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and Tata Punch EV. Each caters to a different buyer profile, from city commuters to long-range travellers.
Top 5 electric cars in India under ₹20 lakh
|Model
|Starting ex-showroom price
|Claimed range
|Tata Punch EV
|₹9.99 lakh
|290 km
|MG Windsor Pro
|₹17.25 lakh
|449 km
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|₹18.02 lakh
|510 km
|Kia Carens Clavis EV
|₹17.99 lakh
|490 km
|Mahindra BE 6
|₹18.9 lakh
|557 km
1. Tata Punch EV – The Most Affordable Urban EV
Price: From ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range: Up to 290 km (claimed)
Tata Motors has mastered the art of delivering budget-friendly electric vehicles, and the Punch EV is one of the most successful stories. Built on Tata’s new Acti.ev platform, the compact SUV combines smart styling with practical features like multiple drive modes, a large touchscreen, and fast-charging support.
The Punch EV is perfect for daily city commutes thanks to its compact footprint and low running costs. However, its smaller battery pack makes it better suited to urban driving than long-distance travel.
Pros: Affordable entry point, compact and city-friendly, proven Tata EV network
Cons: Limited long-range capability
2. MG Windsor Pro – Flexible ownership with Battery-as-a-Service
Price: From ₹17.25 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Up to 449 km (claimed)
MG Motor’s Windsor Pro redefines affordability in the EV space. Available with an innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, buyers can purchase the car at a lower upfront cost and subscribe to the battery separately. This makes it one of the most accessible electric cars in India.
The Windsor Pro also stands out with its design, digital cockpit, space and safety features. The BaaS plan, however, requires calculating long-term costs, as monthly battery rental charges can add up over time.
Pros: Low upfront cost, feature-rich cabin, flexible BaaS ownership
Cons: DC fast charging issues and cannot disable AEB
3. Hyundai Creta Electric – Familiar Design, Modern Powertrain
Price: From ₹18.02 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Up to 510 km (claimed)
The ever-popular Hyundai Creta has gone electric, and it retains everything buyers love about the SUV — practicality, comfort, and premium appeal. The Creta Electric is expected to come with battery options around 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, delivering up to 450 km of claimed range.
It features connected tech, ADAS-ready safety, and Hyundai’s proven reliability. With wide dealership coverage, the Creta Electric promises a smooth transition for first-time EV buyers.
Pros: SUV styling, long range, strong brand network
Cons: Top variants may exceed ₹20 lakh
4. Kia Carens Clavis EV – The Family-Friendly Electric MPV
Price: From ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range: Up to 490 km (claimed)
Kia’s Carens Clavis EV brings space, style, and safety together. It is the most affordable 7-seater EV in the Indian market, which makes it ideal for large families or those who frequently travel with passengers. Two battery options — 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh — offer flexibility between city range and highway cruising.
Packed with features like ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS Level-2 safety, the Clavis EV delivers near-premium comfort without the hefty price tag.
Pros: Seven-seat layout, advanced features, excellent suspension
Cons: Larger size means slightly difficult to drive in tight spaces
5. Mahindra BE.6 – The Long-Range Contender
Price: From ₹18.9 lakh ex-showroom
Range: Up to 557 km (claimed)
Mahindra’s BE.6 is designed for those who want an electric SUV that doesn’t compromise on range or performance. It is one of the first electric vehicles from the brand to be based on the new INGLO platform. It is important to note that only the base variant, i.e. the Pack 1, is priced under ₹20 lakh ex-showroom, but even that is enough to turn heads on the roads with the looks of the BE 6.
The BE.6 also boasts a bold design language, a tech-rich interior, and solid highway stability.
Pros: Exceptional range, futuristic styling, highway-ready performance
Cons: Higher variants priced above ₹20 lakh