Top 5 electric cars under 20 lakh

India's electric car market is charging ahead faster than ever, and 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for affordable EVs. With major automakers introducing well-priced electric models packed with tech and features, buyers no longer have to spend a fortune to go green. Hyundai Creta Electric has quickly become quite popular since its launch in the Indian market.

If you’re looking for an electric car under ₹20 lakh, here are the top five models worth your attention: MG Windsor Pro, Mahindra BE.6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and Tata Punch EV. Each caters to a different buyer profile, from city commuters to long-range travellers.

Top 5 electric cars in India under ₹20 lakh Model Starting ex-showroom price Claimed range Tata Punch EV ₹ 9.99 lakh 290 km MG Windsor Pro ₹ 17.25 lakh 449 km Hyundai Creta Electric ₹ 18.02 lakh 510 km Kia Carens Clavis EV ₹ 17.99 lakh 490 km Mahindra BE 6 ₹ 18.9 lakh 557 km View All Prev Next

1. Tata Punch EV – The Most Affordable Urban EV

Price: From ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Range: Up to 290 km (claimed)

Punch EV is offered with two battery pack options.

Tata Motors has mastered the art of delivering budget-friendly electric vehicles, and the Punch EV is one of the most successful stories. Built on Tata’s new Acti.ev platform, the compact SUV combines smart styling with practical features like multiple drive modes, a large touchscreen, and fast-charging support.

The Punch EV is perfect for daily city commutes thanks to its compact footprint and low running costs. However, its smaller battery pack makes it better suited to urban driving than long-distance travel.

Pros: Affordable entry point, compact and city-friendly, proven Tata EV network

Cons: Limited long-range capability

2. MG Windsor Pro – Flexible ownership with Battery-as-a-Service

Price: From ₹17.25 lakh ex-showroom

Range: Up to 449 km (claimed)

MG Windsor Pro gets ADAS Level 2 and a larger battery pack.

MG Motor’s Windsor Pro redefines affordability in the EV space. Available with an innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, buyers can purchase the car at a lower upfront cost and subscribe to the battery separately. This makes it one of the most accessible electric cars in India.

The Windsor Pro also stands out with its design, digital cockpit, space and safety features. The BaaS plan, however, requires calculating long-term costs, as monthly battery rental charges can add up over time.

Pros: Low upfront cost, feature-rich cabin, flexible BaaS ownership

Cons: DC fast charging issues and cannot disable AEB

3. Hyundai Creta Electric – Familiar Design, Modern Powertrain

Price: From ₹18.02 lakh ex-showroom

Range: Up to 510 km (claimed)

Hyundai launched the Creta Electric at Auto Expo 2025. It gets EV-specific design elements when compared to the ICE model.

The ever-popular Hyundai Creta has gone electric, and it retains everything buyers love about the SUV — practicality, comfort, and premium appeal. The Creta Electric is expected to come with battery options around 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, delivering up to 450 km of claimed range.

It features connected tech, ADAS-ready safety, and Hyundai’s proven reliability. With wide dealership coverage, the Creta Electric promises a smooth transition for first-time EV buyers.

Pros: SUV styling, long range, strong brand network

Cons: Top variants may exceed ₹20 lakh

4. Kia Carens Clavis EV – The Family-Friendly Electric MPV

Price: From ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Range: Up to 490 km (claimed)

The new Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two motor and battery options. It is the most affordable 7-seater electric vehicle.

Kia’s Carens Clavis EV brings space, style, and safety together. It is the most affordable 7-seater EV in the Indian market, which makes it ideal for large families or those who frequently travel with passengers. Two battery options — 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh — offer flexibility between city range and highway cruising.

Packed with features like ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS Level-2 safety, the Clavis EV delivers near-premium comfort without the hefty price tag.

Pros: Seven-seat layout, advanced features, excellent suspension

Cons: Larger size means slightly difficult to drive in tight spaces

5. Mahindra BE.6 – The Long-Range Contender

Price: From ₹18.9 lakh ex-showroom

Range: Up to 557 km (claimed)

If you want futuristic styling, bold interiors, and cutting-edge tech, go for the Mahindra BE 6.

Mahindra’s BE.6 is designed for those who want an electric SUV that doesn’t compromise on range or performance. It is one of the first electric vehicles from the brand to be based on the new INGLO platform. It is important to note that only the base variant, i.e. the Pack 1, is priced under ₹20 lakh ex-showroom, but even that is enough to turn heads on the roads with the looks of the BE 6.

The BE.6 also boasts a bold design language, a tech-rich interior, and solid highway stability.

Pros: Exceptional range, futuristic styling, highway-ready performance

Cons: Higher variants priced above ₹20 lakh