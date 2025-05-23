Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Here's what's different

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its popular 400 cc lineup in India with the introduction of the Scrambler 400 XC. Positioned as a more adventurous alternative to the standard Scrambler 400 X, this new variant is tailored for riders who seek more than just city cruising. With enhanced styling, off-road-focused equipment, and ready-to-ride accessories, the XC aims to redefine factory-built trail capability. View Personalised Offers on Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Check Offers Both motorcycles use the same platform and engine but there are few changes to differentiate the XC model from the X.

Here is a quick comparison between the Scrambler 400 XC and the Scrambler 400.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Adventure-Driven Design

Visually, the Scrambler 400 XC makes a bold impression. Triumph has equipped it with cross-spoke tubeless wheels, designed not just for aesthetics but also for resilience on uneven terrain. A beak-style front mudguard and colour-matched flyscreen give it a distinct rally-inspired look. To protect vital components, the XC comes with additional crash protection around the engine.

Where it further separates from its sibling is in the colour palette. Riders can choose from vibrant shades like Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White.

(Also read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC starts arriving at dealerships)

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Identical Core, Different Intent

Under the skin, both models share the same mechanical DNA. A 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine powers both, delivering 39.45 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. With a wide torque spread and smooth throttle response, the engine performs admirably whether in urban traffic or on dusty trails. The chassis and suspension setup is shared between both the motorcycles.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Trail-Ready Out of the Box

What truly makes the XC stand out is its factory-fitted accessories. While the standard 400 X can be customised post-purchase, the XC arrives with essentials like an alloy sump guard and engine crash bars pre-installed. These additions not only improve value but also offer peace of mind for riders exploring unpaved routes.

(Also read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X to soon get a new affordable variant? New spy shots suggest so)

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC vs Scrambler 400 X: Premium with Purpose

At ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Scrambler 400 XC is priced ₹27,000 above the 400 X. Yet, for adventure seekers, the price is justified with its bundled enhancements and readiness to explore right off the showroom floor.

The Scrambler 400 XC is Triumph’s answer for riders who want practicality with a side of adventure—no add-ons required. If you are someone who will primarily ride on the highways and cities, then the Scrambler 400 X might be better suited for you.