TVS Apache celebrates 20 Years with 6 million customers

TVS Motor Company is celebrating two significant achievements for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache: the 20th anniversary of the launch of its inaugural Apache model and the milestone of over 6 million customers worldwide. TVS Motor quarter results: Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company poses for photographs with TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160, in Hyderabad.(PTI)

The Apache 150, introduced in 2005, marked TVS’s foray into India's performance-focused two-wheeler market. It was designed to meet the increasing demand for sportier motorcycles, incorporating features that were relatively innovative for the segment at that time.

TVS Apache: Global Reach

Leveraging its motorsport expertise through the in-house racing division, TVS Racing, the Apache series has established a robust presence in more than 60 countries. Notable international markets include Nepal, Bangladesh, Colombia, Mexico, and various regions in Africa such as Guinea. In recent years, the brand has also made inroads into parts of Europe, including Italy.

TVS Apache: Innovative Features

Throughout the years, the TVS Apache has introduced several pioneering features within the segment, such as fuel injection, multiple riding modes, adjustable suspension, and a slipper clutch. In fact, till date, TVS Motor Company is known to load its products with a lot of features.

Safety enhancements like dual-channel ABS and dynamic stability control, along with technological advancements such as smartphone connectivity, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring, have been integrated across various models.

TVS Apache: RTR and RTR Platforms

The brand offers two primary platforms: the Apache RTR, designed for street riding, and the Apache RR, which is tailored for track-oriented performance. Both platforms draw inspiration from the company's rich racing heritage.

Additionally, Apache has distinguished itself as the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to introduce a Build-To-Order customization option, enabling customers to personalize their motorcycles directly at the factory.

TVS Apache: Community

Beyond product innovation, TVS has prioritized the development of a rider community. The Apache Owners Group (AOG) boasts over 300,000 members and has organized rides, events, and track-day experiences globally.

As the Apache brand approaches its third decade, TVS Motor Company reaffirms its commitment to enhancing performance, safety, and rider engagement in its future initiatives.