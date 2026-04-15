TVS iQube gets benefits of up to ₹15,500
TVS Motor Company is providing up to ₹15,500 in benefits on the iQube electric scooter, available in three variants.
Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes
TVS Motor Company is offering benefits of up to ₹15,500 on the iQube electric scooter. As of now, we don't have many details regarding the offer, but it would be safe to assume that it is for a limited time only. If you are interested in it, then we would highly suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to give you more details.
A variant for every budget
The iQube lineup is offered in three variants: iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The standard iQube serves as the entry point and is available with multiple battery options. Moving up, the iQube S adds more features along with a larger display, while the iQube ST sits at the top with the biggest battery pack and the highest claimed range.
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Prices range from ₹1.11 lakh to ₹1.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the detailed ex-showroom pricing:
iQube 2.2 kWh – ₹1.11 lakh
iQube 3.1 kWh – ₹1.21 lakh
iQube 3.5 kWh – ₹1.32 lakh
iQube S 3.5 kWh – ₹1.39 lakh
iQube ST 5.3 kWh – ₹1.61 lakh
Battery choices are a big highlight
One of the key highlights of the iQube range is the variety of battery options on offer.
The base iQube is available with three battery packs: 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh. The iQube S is limited to the 3.5 kWh unit, while the iQube ST is offered with either a 3.5 kWh or a larger 5.3 kWh battery.
Range depends on what you pick
With different battery capacities, the claimed IDC range varies noticeably across the lineup.
2.2 kWh version: 94 km
3.1 kWh version: 123 km
3.5 kWh versions: around 145 km
5.3 kWh (ST): up to 212 km
Performance stays consistent
Despite the variation in battery sizes, performance remains largely consistent across the range.
All variants produce a peak output of 4.4 kW, with a 0–40 km/h time of roughly 4.2 seconds.
Top speed differs slightly:
75 km/h (2.2 kWh){{/usCountry}}
75 km/h (2.2 kWh){{/usCountry}}
78 km/h (3.5 kWh variants){{/usCountry}}
78 km/h (3.5 kWh variants){{/usCountry}}
Up to 82 km/h (ST variant)
Tech is where the ST stands out{{/usCountry}}
Up to 82 km/h (ST variant)
Tech is where the ST stands out{{/usCountry}}
The iQube ST stands out with its added technology and features.{{/usCountry}}
The iQube ST stands out with its added technology and features.{{/usCountry}}
It gets a larger 17.78 cm TFT touchscreen with voice commands and enhanced connectivity. Features include navigation, call and SMS notifications, music control, geofencing, anti-theft alerts, and crash detection.{{/usCountry}}
It gets a larger 17.78 cm TFT touchscreen with voice commands and enhanced connectivity. Features include navigation, call and SMS notifications, music control, geofencing, anti-theft alerts, and crash detection.{{/usCountry}}
It also offers practical features like reverse mode, regenerative braking, USB charging, and up to 32 litres of underseat storage.{{/usCountry}}
It also offers practical features like reverse mode, regenerative braking, USB charging, and up to 32 litres of underseat storage.{{/usCountry}}
Charging times vary depending on battery size, ranging from about 2 hours 45 minutes for the smaller battery to around 6 hours 50 minutes for the 5.3 kWh unit using a standard portable charger.{{/usCountry}}
Charging times vary depending on battery size, ranging from about 2 hours 45 minutes for the smaller battery to around 6 hours 50 minutes for the 5.3 kWh unit using a standard portable charger.{{/usCountry}}