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TVS iQube gets benefits of up to 15,500

TVS Motor Company is providing up to ₹15,500 in benefits on the iQube electric scooter, available in three variants.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 08:56 am IST
By Paarth Khatri

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₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
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TVS Motor Company is offering benefits of up to 15,500 on the iQube electric scooter. As of now, we don't have many details regarding the offer, but it would be safe to assume that it is for a limited time only. If you are interested in it, then we would highly suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to give you more details.

A variant for every budget

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Depending on the variant, the battery size of the iQube changes.

The iQube lineup is offered in three variants: iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The standard iQube serves as the entry point and is available with multiple battery options. Moving up, the iQube S adds more features along with a larger display, while the iQube ST sits at the top with the biggest battery pack and the highest claimed range.

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Prices range from 1.11 lakh to 1.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the detailed ex-showroom pricing:

iQube 2.2 kWh – 1.11 lakh

iQube 3.1 kWh – 1.21 lakh

iQube 3.5 kWh – 1.32 lakh

iQube S 3.5 kWh – 1.39 lakh

iQube ST 5.3 kWh – 1.61 lakh

Battery choices are a big highlight

One of the key highlights of the iQube range is the variety of battery options on offer.

The base iQube is available with three battery packs: 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh. The iQube S is limited to the 3.5 kWh unit, while the iQube ST is offered with either a 3.5 kWh or a larger 5.3 kWh battery.

Range depends on what you pick

With different battery capacities, the claimed IDC range varies noticeably across the lineup.

2.2 kWh version: 94 km

3.1 kWh version: 123 km

3.5 kWh versions: around 145 km

5.3 kWh (ST): up to 212 km

Performance stays consistent

Despite the variation in battery sizes, performance remains largely consistent across the range.

All variants produce a peak output of 4.4 kW, with a 0–40 km/h time of roughly 4.2 seconds.

Top speed differs slightly:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paarth Khatri

Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.

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