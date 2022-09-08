TVS launches Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 in India. Details here

TVS Motor on Thursday launched the Apache RTR 160 and 180 in India. There are three variants of the Apache RTR 160 while the 180 will be only sold in one variant.

The three variants of the RTR 160 have been priced as follows: Apache RTR 160 Drum- ₹1,17,790; Apache RTR 160 Disc- ₹1,21,290 and Apache RTR 160 Disc with SmartX Connect- ₹1,24,590. The Apache RTR 180 will be sold for ₹1,30,590.

A report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan said the weight of both RTR 160 and 180 has been reduced compared to their previous models. The RTR 160 weighs 2kg less than its previous model while the weight of the RTR 180 has been dropped by a kilogram.

The new Apache motorcycles will be available in three riding modes- Sport, Urban and Rain.

The RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7 cc air-cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine generates a power of 16.04 PS and torque of 13.85 Nm.

On the other hand, the Apache RTR 180 is powered by a 177.4 cc oil-cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It generates 17 PS power and 15 Nm torque.

Some new features in both the Apaches include redesigned LED headlamps and tail lamps and an advanced Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster.

Five colour options have been given in the RTR 160- Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matt Blue and T-Grey. The RTR 180, meanwhile, is available in two colour options- Black and Pearl White.

