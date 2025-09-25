Vida V2 and VX2 get festive offers. Check details

Vida – powered by Hero MotoCorp – has rolled out a comprehensive range of value-added services designed to transform the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience in India. Timed with the festive season, the initiative focuses on making EVs more dependable, affordable, and accessible while enhancing long-term value for customers. Personalised Offers on Vida V2 Check Offers Check Offers The Vida V2 Plus is priced at ₹ 85,300 (ex-showroom) and is the only e-scooter here with removable battery packs, and a claimed range of 143 km

Extended Warranty & Battery Protection

Vida now offers a Comprehensive Extended Warranty covering up to 5 years or 75,000 km, safeguarding 11+ critical components for added peace of mind. In addition, customers can avail an Extended Battery Warranty of up to 5 years or 60,000 km, protecting against unexpected battery degradation or performance issues.

Assured Buyback for Resale Confidence

Addressing one of the biggest concerns of EV buyers, VIDA has introduced an Assured Buyback plan. Customers can return their VIDA scooter after three years and receive up to 67.5 per cent of the original effective ex-showroom price, ensuring financial security and a transparent resale process.

Smarter Connectivity & Charging

With the VIDA Edge subscription, riders gain unlimited fast-charging access across India’s largest EV charging network of over 3,600 stations. The package also unlocks 40+ connected features such as real-time battery monitoring, charging station locators, ride statistics, and OTA software updates.

24/7 Roadside Assistance

To provide hassle-free support, VIDA has introduced nationwide 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Covering emergencies like flat tires, discharged batteries, or mechanical issues, the service includes towing facilities, ensuring riders are never left stranded.

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)

A standout feature is VIDA’s Battery-as-a-Service subscription, a flexible “pay-as-you-go” model. By financing the scooter chassis and battery separately, customers can reduce upfront costs and switch to affordable monthly payments, making EVs more accessible.

Speaking on the launch, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said:

“At VIDA, our mission is to democratize electric mobility, by making it truly accessible and affordable. With extended warranties, assured buyback, and roadside assistance, we are removing barriers and simplifying the transition to sustainable mobility. This festive season, we reaffirm our commitment to making EV ownership effortless and dependable.”

The new suite of services will be available across VIDA’s dealership network and digital platforms, giving customers integrated access to a future-ready EV ecosystem.