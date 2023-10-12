News / Car Bike / Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 wows in Mumbai: Check Electric coupe with 500km+ range

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 wows in Mumbai: Check Electric coupe with 500km+ range

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 12, 2023 02:03 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz delivers 12,768 new cars, attributing strong sales to sustained demand.

After making its debut at the prestigious Monterey Car Week during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August, the futuristic Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 was displayed in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 is 2+2 seater.(Mercedes)
Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 is 2+2 seater.(Mercedes)

Designed as an electric car, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 boasts four compact permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, enabling all-wheel drive. The drive system output reaches 550 kW (750 PS). The shallow underfloor battery holds around 80 kWh of usable capacity. Notably, this design not only delivers sports car-like performance (0-100 km/h acceleration in under four seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h) but also provides a range of over 500 kilometres per the NEDC, as per the automaker's statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The front windscreen serves as a transparent display, showcasing driving-related data and geographical information across its full width. This augmented reality feature can be controlled and adjusted through gestures by the vehicle's occupants. The dashboard wing flows across the door trim into the seat landscape, creating a 360° lounge feel.

In separate news, Mercedes-Benz announced the delivery of 12,768 new cars to customers. The automaker attributed the strong sales performance from January to September 2023 to sustained demand for both new and existing products across entry and core segments.

The demand for high-end Mercedes-Benz, AMG, and EQS models, part of the TEV segment, remained robust, contributing to approximately 25% of Mercedes-Benz's sales volume during the first nine months of the year, the statement read. The BEV portfolio, including models like the EQB, EQE 500 SUV, and the updated EQS 580 luxury sedan, continued to be preferred choices among customers.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said, "Strong desirability for Mercedes-Benz cars buoyed our January-September sales momentum. However, we were not able to supply as per the full market potential, especially for new products like the GLC; though we are making every effort to fulfil customer expectations, despite current supply chain challenges."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out