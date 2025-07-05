Volkswagen India reintroduces Autofest 2025 with exclusive offers across product line

Volkswagen India has officially announced the return of Autofest 2025, its annual customer engagement campaign, designed to offer a comprehensive suite of benefits to both existing and prospective buyers. As part of this initiative, the brand has launched a nationwide exchange carnival featuring promotional offers on vehicle exchange, flexible financing solutions, and enhanced service packages. Volkswagen India has introduced the Autofest exchange program again for multiple products.

The campaign covers Volkswagen’s current India portfolio, which includes the domestically manufactured Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, along with fully imported models such as the Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI. The aim is to deliver a compelling ownership proposition that aligns with customer expectations ahead of the upcoming festive season.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

Benefits under Autofest 2025

Autofest 2025 brings a wide range of incentives aimed at enhancing the car-buying and ownership experience. Customers can avail themselves of attractive exchange and loyalty bonuses, personalised finance schemes, complimentary vehicle evaluation, and test drives. The campaign also includes special service and maintenance benefits. Total customer benefits are valued at up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Volkswagen Taigun and up to ₹1.5 lakh on the Virtus sedan, depending on the offer structure and model configuration.

(Also read: Volkswagen India has brand advantage, not cost advantage, says country head Ashish Gupta)

These benefits are available throughout the month of July and can be availed at all authorised Volkswagen dealerships across India. The initiative is expected to provide a timely sales boost for the brand as the industry enters one of its most active periods of the year.

(Also read: Volkswagen Golf GTI gets a limited-run anniversary edition with more power)

Volkswagen India’s product lineup begins with the Virtus, which carries a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.56 lakh. The Taigun follows at ₹11.80 lakh. The premium Tiguan R-Line, available in a fully loaded single variant, is priced at ₹49 lakh, while the high-performance Golf GTI, also offered in a fully equipped version, is priced at ₹53 lakh.