WagonR is India's best-selling car: Key features of the Maruti Suzuki hatchback

Maruti Suzuki's WagonR is the best-selling car in the country, with as many as 22,588 units sold in July 2022, as compared to 22,836 units – a drop of 1.1% – during the same period last year. Baleno and Swift, both from Maruti Suzuki, are second and third respectively, with the former registering a significant 22% rise in sales (14,729 units to 17,960 units), while the latter's figures dropped by 5% (18,434 units to 17,539 units).

Also, as many as 113,407 units of WagonR were sold in the first six months of the year, an increase of nearly 20% from the same period in 2021. Here are some things to know about this model, a hatchback:

Price and mileage: It is available in the range of ₹547,000- ₹720,000 (ex-showroom) and comes in both 1 and 1.2 litre petrol engines. In CNG (1 litre), it gives a mileage of 34.05 km, and, in Petrol AGS (1 litre), that of 25.19 kmpl.

Safety features: The new WagonR has safety features such as Hill Hold Assist (standard), dual airbags (standard), rear parking sensor, central locking system, speed alert system, security alarm, front fog lamp, buzzer with seat belt reminder, seat belt pre-tensioner and force limiter, speed sensitive auto door lock and child proof rear door lock.

WagonR CNG more in demand: This is according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The S-CNG model has 1 litre and three-cylinder petrol engine, which, in CNG mode, generates 81 bhp power and 113 nm torque. This variant is fitted with a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as dual interdependent electronic control units (ECUs) and intelligent injection system.

