Maruti offering discounts on WagonR, Dzire and other cars. Details here

Published on Aug 07, 2022 04:40 PM IST
People can avail a cash discount, exchange bonus and a corporate discount while purchasing either a WagonR, Alto, Dzire, Ciaz and Swift among others. 
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Indian automobile manufacturing giant Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on many of its cars this month at the Arena and Nexa dealerships. According to a report by Live Hindustan on Sunday, people can avail a cash discount, exchange bonus and a corporate discount while purchasing the following cars.

WagonR:

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000 on WagonR, which emerged as the most sold car in India in the first six months of this year.

Alto:

The company is offering 8,000 as a cash discount, an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000 on Alto, the Live Hindustan report on Sunday said.

Dzire:

People planning to buy Dzire in August will get a cash discount of 5,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Ignis:

Certain variants of Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis will have a cash discount of 28,000, an exchange bonus of 15,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Ciaz:

The company is offering a cash discount of 25,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000 on Ciaz.

S-Cross:

Maruti Suzuki’s S-Cross has a cash discount of 12,000, an exchange bonus of 25,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Swift:

Swift also offers a cash discount of up to 20,000, an exchange bonus of 20,000 and a corporate discount of 5,000, the Live Hindustan report added.

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava has said the company will increase its production and aims to produce 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal with improving availability of semiconductors, news agency PTI reported.

In an address to shareholders in the company’s annual report for 2021-22, Bhargava said Grand Vitara will play a key role in the challenge to touch 20 lakh units.

“The vehicle production would increase as the situation regarding the availability of semiconductors has improved. Your company has also made further improvisations to enhance production. I am exhorting our team to reach 2 million units, though doing that remains a challenge,” he added.

