Want to bring home a Toyota car? Prices of these models hiked by company

Toyota India has announced a hike in prices of some its vehicles. As per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you will now have to spend up to ₹1.85 lakh more to bring home Toyota's Innova, Fortuner, Camry or Vellfire. However, the India arm of the Japanese automobile giant has not increased the cost of models such as Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota Innova

For both petrol and diesel versions of this mid-size multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the company has hiked pricing by ₹23,000. In petrol, the GX MT7 Seater and GX MT8 Seater, will now be available at ₹18,09,000 and ₹18,14,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, in diesel, the revised prices are: ₹19.13 lakh (GMT 7 Seater), ₹19.18 lakh (GMT 8 Seater), ₹20.05 lakh (G Plus MT 7 Seater), ₹20.10 lakh (G Plus MT 8 Seater), ₹20.17 lakh (GX MT 7 Seater), ₹20.22 lakh (GX MT 8 Seater), ₹21.87 lakh (GX AT 7 Seater), ₹21.92 lakh (GX AT 8 Seater), ₹23.34, lakh (VX MT 7 Seater), ₹23.39 lakh (VX MT 8 Seater), ₹24.98 lakh (ZX MT 7 Seater) and ₹26.77 lakh (ZX AT 7 Seater).

Toyota Fortuner

Also a mid-size SUV, Toyota has upped the pricing for the car's petrol and diesel versions by up to ₹77,000. In petrol, both 4X2 MT (2.7L) and 4X2 AT (2.7L) cost ₹19,000 more at ₹32.59 lakh and ₹34.18 lakh respectively.

In diesel, 4X2 MT (2.8L) and 4X2 AT (2.8L) can be purchased at respective cost of ₹35.09 lakh and ₹37.37 lakh, dearer by ₹19,000 each. Meanwhile, 4X4 MT and 4X4AT now cost ₹38.93 lakh and ₹41.22 lakh respectively, up by ₹39,000 each.

Toyota Camry and Vellfire

Dearer by ₹90,000, Hybrid is now available at ₹45.25 lakh while Vellfire can be bought for ₹44.35 lakh, ₹1.85 lakh more than the original cost.

