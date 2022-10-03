Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Want to bring home a Toyota car? Prices of these models hiked by company

Want to bring home a Toyota car? Prices of these models hiked by company

car bike
Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:14 AM IST

Toyota India has announced a hike, by up to ₹1.85 lakh, for Innova, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire.

Toyota  Motor logo (File Photo/AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Toyota India has announced a hike in prices of some its vehicles. As per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you will now have to spend up to 1.85 lakh more to bring home Toyota's Innova, Fortuner, Camry or Vellfire. However, the India arm of the Japanese automobile giant has not increased the cost of models such as Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Also Read: Toyota records 66% growth in yearly sales. Check how others fared

Toyota Innova

For both petrol and diesel versions of this mid-size multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the company has hiked pricing by 23,000. In petrol, the GX MT7 Seater and GX MT8 Seater, will now be available at 18,09,000 and 18,14,000 respectively.

Also Read: Toyota announces price list of these Hyryder variants. Check here

Meanwhile, in diesel, the revised prices are: 19.13 lakh (GMT 7 Seater), 19.18 lakh (GMT 8 Seater), 20.05 lakh (G Plus MT 7 Seater), 20.10 lakh (G Plus MT 8 Seater), 20.17 lakh (GX MT 7 Seater), 20.22 lakh (GX MT 8 Seater), 21.87 lakh (GX AT 7 Seater), 21.92 lakh (GX AT 8 Seater), 23.34, lakh (VX MT 7 Seater), 23.39 lakh (VX MT 8 Seater), 24.98 lakh (ZX MT 7 Seater) and 26.77 lakh (ZX AT 7 Seater).

Also Read: Why has Toyota shut car production in Russia?

Toyota Fortuner

Also a mid-size SUV, Toyota has upped the pricing for the car's petrol and diesel versions by up to 77,000. In petrol, both 4X2 MT (2.7L) and 4X2 AT (2.7L) cost 19,000 more at 32.59 lakh and 34.18 lakh respectively.

In diesel, 4X2 MT (2.8L) and 4X2 AT (2.8L) can be purchased at respective cost of 35.09 lakh and 37.37 lakh, dearer by 19,000 each. Meanwhile, 4X4 MT and 4X4AT now cost 38.93 lakh and 41.22 lakh respectively, up by 39,000 each.

Toyota Camry and Vellfire

Dearer by 90,000, Hybrid is now available at 45.25 lakh while Vellfire can be bought for 44.35 lakh, 1.85 lakh more than the original cost.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
toyota motor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP