Want to buy a CNG car? Here are Maruti Suzuki models which give maximum mileage

If you are looking to buy a CNG car, then it would be useful to know that Maruti Suzuki India is the biggest company in the country in this segment. Maruti Suzuki Celerio, WagonR, Alto 800, Dzire, Swift, Ertiga and Eeco are some of the top models manufactured by the company in the CNG segment, and, in coming days, it is expected to further add to this list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to unveil Baleno Cross at Auto Expo in January 2023: Reports

Maruti Suzuki's CNG models are in huge demand. In fact, according to a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, the manufacturer is yet to deliver nearly 4 lakh orders; of these, more than 126,000 are for CNG cars.

Also Read | Long waiting period for Maruti Suzuki cars as 4 lakh orders yet to be delivered: Report

Here are the top 3 Maruti Suzuki CNG cars in terms of mileage:

(1.) Celerio (mileage: 35.60 km/kg, price: ₹6.69 lakh): The new Celerio comes with the new 10KC DualJet 1-litre and 3-cylinder petrol engine, which generates power and torque of 66 hp and 89 Nm respectively. It is connected to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) gearbox.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Maruti launches Alto K10 at starting price of ₹3.99 lakh. Details here

The model's features include a 7-inch SmartPlay studio display which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; as many as 12 safety features, twin-slot AC vents, first-in-segment hill hold assist, etc.

(2.) WagonR (34.05 km/kg, ₹6.40 lakh): It is available with both 1 and 1.2-litre petrol engines. It has more than 12 safety features including hill hold assist, dual airbags, rear parking sensor, central locking system, speed alert system, security alarm, front fog lamp, buzzer with belt seat reminder, seat belt pre-tensioner and force limiter, speed sensitive auto door lock, child proof real door lock etc.

(3.) Alto 800 (31.59 km/kg, ₹5.03 lakh): This budget car has a 0.8-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which complies with BS6 norms. Also, it generates 41 hp power and 60 Nm torque. The car has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which can be connected with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its safety features include an airbag on the driver's side, rear parking sensors, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides these, Dzire and Swift, with a mileage of 31.12 km/kg and 30.90 km/kg respectively, are next on the list. Their respective cost is ₹8.22 lakh and ₹7.77 lakh. You can read more here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON