Want to buy a compact SUV? These were best-selling cars in November

If you want to buy a compact SUV, but cannot decide which car to bring home, one way to decide is by looking at which are the best-performing models in the segment. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Tata Motors' Nexon sold more units than any other sub 4 meter SUV in November, with Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue (in that order) also on the list.

Overall, as many as 56,775 units of sub 4 meter SUVs were sold last month, a 27% increase on the corresponding numbers during the same period in 2021.

Here's a list of the best-selling sub 4 meter SUVs for November:

(1.) Tata Nexon: Customers bought 15,871 units of Nexon, 61% more than in November 2021. It has a market share of 27.95% in its segment.

(2.) Maruti Suzuki Brezza: As many as 11,324 units of Brezza were sold, a growth of 5% from 12 months ago. Its market share is at 19.95%.

(3.) Hyundai Venue: As many as 10,738 units of Venue were purchased, 35% more than 12 months ago. It has a market share of 18.91%.

(4.) Kia Sonet: With a sale of 7,834 units, Sonet sold 66% more units than in November 2021. Its market share is at 13.80%.

(5.) Mahindra XUV 300: With 5,903 units purchased, 47% more XUV300 units were bought last month than 12 months ago.

Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Honda WRV also featured on the list, selling 2,397 (4.5% rise), 2,278 (10%), and 430 units (258%) respectively in November. The respective market share is at 4.22%, 4.01%, and 0.76%.

