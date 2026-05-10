Want to buy a KTM 250 Duke? How much EMI to pay every month?

KTM bikes in India have been in the league of the bestselling models, especially motorcycles with engines under 400 cc. The KTM 250 Duke is one of the bestselling sporty, aggressive, and high-performance motorcycles in the country, which is highly popular among the young generation of consumers. The quarter-litre naked streetfighter is priced at ₹217,400 (ex-showroom). It is available in three colour options: Slate Grey, Ebony Black, and Metallic Silver.

The KTM 250 Duke is known for its aggressive design that gives the bike a bold and masculine road presence.

The KTM 250 Duke is known for its aggressive design that gives the bike a bold and masculine road presence. The premium features, along with a power-packed engine, further enhance its appeal to the young riders. The motorcycle is currently in its third-generation avatar in the Indian market.

If you have been planning to buy the KTM 250 Duke and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount that you have to pay every month, here is a quick calculation to help your purchase process.

KTM 250 Duke: Monthly EMI calculation

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price and the interest rate as 9.5%. The repayment tenures have been considered as 24 months and 36 months.

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KTM 250 Duke: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 217,400 ₹ 217,400 9.5% 24 months ₹ 9,982 ₹ 22,163 36 months ₹ 6,964 ₹ 33,303

To own a KTM 250 Duke, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you will have to pay is ₹9,982, while in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be reduced to ₹6,964. In case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the total interest payable will be ₹22,163, which will be increased to ₹33,303 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure.

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