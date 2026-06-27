Want to buy Bajaj Pular N125? Here's your complete EMI guide

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is a youth-focused, lightweight, and agile sports naked commuter motorcycle. Powering this Bajaj bike is a 124.59 cc single-cylinder engine delivering 12 bhp peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque. It comes equipped with a five-speed gearbox. Weighing only 125 kg, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio, making it the quickest-accelerating bike in its segment from 0-60 kmph.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 EMI starting at just ₹1,400/ Month Check Eligibility The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced at ₹ 92,270 (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced at ₹92,270 (ex-showroom). Currently, it is available in a single variant, which is the Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT. The motorcycle is a direct competitor to the TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R. The motorcycle is known for its nimble and peppy performance. It offers a real-world fuel economy of around 56-58 kmpl.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive look.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: How much EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Pulsar N125, which is available at a starting price of 92,270 lakh (ex-showroom), the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

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Bajaj Pulsar N125: Monthly EMI calculation Model Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Pulsar N125 ₹ 92,270 ₹ 92,270 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,236.53 36 months ₹ 2,955.68

According to the calculation, your monthly EMI payable amount will be ₹4,236 if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure. In the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, the amount will be ₹2,955.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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