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Want to buy Bajaj Pular N125? Here's your complete EMI guide

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive look.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das
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The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is a youth-focused, lightweight, and agile sports naked commuter motorcycle. Powering this Bajaj bike is a 124.59 cc single-cylinder engine delivering 12 bhp peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque. It comes equipped with a five-speed gearbox. Weighing only 125 kg, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio, making it the quickest-accelerating bike in its segment from 0-60 kmph.

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The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced at 92,270 (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced at 92,270 (ex-showroom). Currently, it is available in a single variant, which is the Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT. The motorcycle is a direct competitor to the TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R. The motorcycle is known for its nimble and peppy performance. It offers a real-world fuel economy of around 56-58 kmpl.

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If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive look.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: How much EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Pulsar N125, which is available at a starting price of 92,270 lakh (ex-showroom), the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: Monthly EMI calculation
ModelPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Bajaj Pulsar N125 92,270 92,2709.5%24 months 4,236.53
36 months 2,955.68

According to the calculation, your monthly EMI payable amount will be 4,236 if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure. In the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, the amount will be 2,955.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

 
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