Want to buy Bajaj Pular N125? Here's your complete EMI guide

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is a youth-focused, lightweight, and agile sports naked commuter motorcycle. Powering this Bajaj bike is a 124.59 cc single-cylinder engine delivering 12 bhp peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque. It comes equipped with a five-speed gearbox. Weighing only 125 kg, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio, making it the quickest-accelerating bike in its segment from 0-60 kmph. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced at ₹92,270 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar N125 EMI starting at just ₹1,400 / month Check Eligibility

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced at ₹92,270 (ex-showroom). Currently, it is available in a single variant, which is the Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT. The motorcycle is a direct competitor to the TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R. The motorcycle is known for its nimble and peppy performance. It offers a real-world fuel economy of around 56-58 kmpl.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive look.